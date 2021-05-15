Lopez’ plate perfection pushes ‘Cats to victory

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Otto Lopez posted a 4-for-4 night on Friday, helping power the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 7-3 victory over the Somerset Patriots.

Lopez also accounted for three of the Fisher Cats first four runs, with Jordan Groshans also bringing home Austin Martin along with Lopez on a double in the first inning.

That final run for Lopez, coming off an RBI single from Reggie Pruitt, marked the beginning of a four-run sixth inning for the ‘Cats, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Patriots despite a ninth inning solo home run by Dermis Garcia that allowed Somerset to lose only by a four-run margin.

New Hampshire finished with 12 hits overall on the evening, with Groshans and Gabriel Moreno following Lopez’ lead with two hits each. Vinny Capra also contributed a two-run double during the sixth inning rally.

On the mound, New Hampshire strong starting pitching continue as Maximo Castillo (1-1) allowed just one run off five hits and a pair of walks in his five-inning performance, striking out four in the process. Brody Rodning also struck out four in three innings of relief for the Fisher Cats.

Glenn Otto (1-1) was on the hook for the loss, leaving one out into the sixth. Otto was responsible for all seven Fisher Cat runs, giving up ten hits and striking out eight batters along the way.

The two teams return on Saturday for another 6:35 p.m. tilt, with Zach Logue (1-0, 4.66 ERA) representing New Hampshire against Somerset’s Luis Gil (0-0,4.05 ERA)