Lopez and Kirwer homers not enough for ‘Cats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Despite home runs from Otto Lopez and Tanner Kirwer, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats couldn’t find a win in their series opener against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday, falling 3-2.

Lopez’ homer tied things up in the fourth after a wild pitch by Fisher Cat Starting Pitcher Johnny Barbato allowed Jake Magnum to cross the plate in the first.

Magnum played a role in the Rumble Ponies’ second run, reaching on a fielding error in the fifth by Fisher Cat Shortstop Austin Martin while Matt Winaker crossed the plate. A Nick Meyer single brought home Manny Rodriguez later in the inning for Binghamton’s third and final run.

Kirwer finished the scoreline with a home run in the seventh.

Chavez Young finished the night 2-for-4, with five other Fisher Cats each collecting a hit. Barbato (0-2) gave up one earned run and recorded two unearned runs, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six innings of work.

Eric Orze (1-0) earned the win in relief, with his lone blemish coming from Kirwer’s blast. Overall, Orze tossed 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three.

Ryley Gilliam earned the save for the Rumble Ponies with two perfect innings.

The Fisher Cats continue their series in Binghamton on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire right-hander Elvis Luciano (0-0, 2.42 ERA) takes the hill against Binghamton righty Adam Oller (2-3, 5.52 ERA).