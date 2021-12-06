Loon Chocolate to move operations to Factory on Willow, including retail shop

MANCHESTER, NH – Loon Chocolate, an ethically sourced small-batched, bean-to-bar chocolate company is expanding its manufacturing footprint due to demand, with plans to open at Factory on Willow.

The Manchester-based chocolate company currently distributes its products at a variety of small retailers across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and even Seattle, WA.

This winter, Loon Chocolate will open its first retail location, with almost three times more space than their current production facility. Loon Chocolate’s new home will be at the newly developed Factory on Willow, a community designed for creators, innovators and entrepreneurs.

“We are so happy to have Loon Chocolate as our first commercial tenant. Our mixed-use community has a built-in customer base, from our apartment rentals, to visiting artists and travelers that stay in our on-site Airbnbs. We are most excited to collaborate with Scott Watson, owner and founder of Loon Chocolate, on events that will bring people together for an experience,” said Liz Hitchcock, founder of Factory on Willow.

Loon’s handcrafted chocolate has grown a large fan base, which inspired loyal customers to inquire about a storefront. According to Watson, “This new location allows for our raving fans to see how chocolate is made, purchase chocolate, take classes and attend curated events that include dinners with traveling chefs and chocolate pairings.”

Watson’s career in craft consumable products began as a craft brewer in the 1990s. His love of high-quality craft foods brought him back into the industry in 2018. He is happy to be expanding again in his home city.