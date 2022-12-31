Longtime employee David Rodrigue confirmed as NH DOT Assistant Commissioner

CONCORD, NH – David Rodrigue has been approved as NHDOT Assistant Commissioner. on December 20, 2022. His confirmation to the post was made official Dec. 20 by Gov. Sununu and the Executive Council.

Rodrigue started with NHDOT in 1991 and has worked in the Bureaus of Highway Design, Construction, Traffic, and Highway Maintenance. In 2005 he was the Department’s first Intelligent Transportation Management System Program Manager where he worked to construct, outfit, and open the Bureau of Transportation Systems Management Operations (TSMO), also known as New Hampshire’s Transportation Management Center. Over the next five years, Rodrigue was the Assistant District 3 Engineer in Gilford, the Interim District 1 Engineer in Lancaster, and the District 5 Engineer in Bedford before becoming the Assistant Director of Operations in 2012.

Most recently he has been the Director of Operations since 2016. Rodrigue says he believes providing a safe, accessible, well-planned, constructed, preserved and maintained transportation system is a critical responsibility to enable prosperity and quality of life for all.

Rodrigue is a UNH alumnus. He and his wife, Jodie, live in Webster.