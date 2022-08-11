Longtime city restaurateur who retired to Greece arrested on 20-year-old warrant while in NH attending brother’s funeral

MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago.

Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had concluded Wednesday at Pine Grove Cemetery when the vehicle he was in was pulled over by deputies about 12:30 p.m. near Interstate 293 and Second Street.

“We got a tip he might attend the funeral,” said Gary Fisher, chief deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He said the tip was anonymous.

Deputies, he emphasized, made the arrest after the funeral was over.

While the court docket numbers indicate the warrants were issued in small claims cases opened in 2001, a Milford circuit court judge issued the arrest warrants in June 2022 because Kalantzis failed to appear on both cases. Cash bail was set at $3,938.03 on one and $5,427.43 on the other for a total of $9,365.46.

Kalantzis was arrested without incident and taken to the Valley Street jail where he posted bail the same day and was released.

Kalantzis, 65, owned Penuche’s on Elm Street but sold it last year when he retired. The restaurant was renamed 603 Bar & Grill.