Londonderry Town Manager announces bid for U.S. Senate

LONDONDERRY, NH – Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith formally announced Jan. 23 that he will seek the Republican nomination for United States Senate in 2022.

In his hometown of Londonderry, Smith announced his campaign surrounded by supporters. In his speech, Smith highlighted his experience – noting that during his tenure, Londonderry has returned over $11 million dollars to local property taxpayers by balancing the budget, diversifying the economy, and only spending what was needed. As the Town Manager of Londonderry and as the Chair of the Pease Development Authority, Smith has overseen the Manchester-Boston regional airport, the Portsmouth International Airport, as well as the Ports and Harbors in Portsmouth – the largest economic engines in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Senate race will be one of the most closely watched races in 2022 and will play a central role in determining majority control.

Kevin Smith and his wife Suzy, a special education teacher, live in Londonderry with their three kids Colby, Lindsay, and Tommy.