Londonderry to Manchester Transformer Supermove on Sunday

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for a heavy transformer to be transported from Eversource’s Scobie Pond Substation in Londonderry to Gay Street in Manchester on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Moving the transformer requires a 21-axle trailer and roads and bridges that can accommodate heavy loads. The hauling equipment and transformer weigh in excess of 745,000 pounds. The move will take about 6-8 hours to complete and is scheduled for a time when traffic is light. The move will be completed on Sunday from 6 am to 4 pm. Depending on weather conditions, the move may be completed Sunday night from 8 pm to 5 am, or on another night between December 5-9, 2022.

The permitted transportation route from the NHDOT is as follows: Departs from Brewster Road towards Scobie Pond Road, NH-28 north towards Manchester, I-93 northbound, access turn-around crossover, I-93 southbound, NH-28 towards Manchester, Perimeter Road, Brown Avenue, Raymond Street, to Gay Street.

Traffic control during the move includes yellow light escorts and NH State Police.