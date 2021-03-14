Londonderry teen dead after Friday night crash

LONDONDERRY, NH –A local teen is dead, the sole occupant of a vehicle that crashed Friday night in Londonderry.
According to police on March 12, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a single traffic crash near the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads. Officers were updated that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and it was unknown if there was anyone inside.
The Londonderry Fire Department arrived shortly after officers and began to extinguish the fire. It was confirmed that there was one deceased victim inside the vehicle. The victim was determined to be the sole occupant of the vehicle and was identified as a 17-year-old male from Londonderry.
The crash is still under investigation and the victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending further family notification.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact lead investigator Detective Junior Garcia at 603-432-1118 ext 5924 or at ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.
Any further questions or inquiries can be made to Sgt. Christopher Olson at 603-432-1118 or via email at colson@londonderrynhpd.org.
