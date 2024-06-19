Londonderry student earns Brodsky Prize for excellence and innovation in student journalism

MANCHESTER, NH – In celebration of excellence and innovation in student journalism, the prestigious Brodsky Prize has announced its 2024 winners, spotlighting the state’s most promising high school journalists. The Prize, in its seventh year, rewards students who exhibit journalistic initiative, enterprise, and what the co-founder, the late Jeffrey Brodsky, described as “a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking.”

Kaylee Mague of Londonderry High School, Class of 2026, has clinched the first-place award, earning a $5,000 prize. Mague’s exceptional writing set her apart in a competitive field, showcasing the future of journalistic talent in New Hampshire. Mia Boyd, a senior from Oyster River High School, secured second-place with a $1,000 award. Third place and a $500 award went to Sarah Bufano, a senior from Sanborn Regional High School. Anna Kual, a senior at Manchester Central High School, was honored as a finalist with a $100 award.

The Brodsky Prize was established in 2018 by Howard and Jeffrey Brodsky. Jeffrey served as co-editor of his high school newspaper, The Little Green, at Manchester Central High School during the 1990s. Brodsky’s vision for the Prize was to foster “boldness and innovation” among a new generation of student journalists. Over the past seven years, the Prize has awarded nearly $65,000 to outstanding high school journalists, highlighting the importance of encouraging young talent in the field. Jeffrey’s own background in student journalism, political science, and oral history, with degrees from Washington University in St. Louis and Columbia University in New York, led to a storied career as a historian and documentary producer. Prior to his death in 2023, and despite a long and challenging illness, Brodsky’s commitment to The Brodsky Prize remained unwavering.

Longtime judges for the Prize include its co-founder Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey’s father and co-founder of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, a biotechnology finance executive and former Little Green co-editor with Jeffrey Brodsky; Joseph McQuaid, former Union Leader and NH Sunday News president and publisher. The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications also plays a crucial role in administering the award program, with Executive Director Laura Simoes serving as one of the judges. As The Brodsky Prize continues to nurture the next generation of journalists, it stands as a testament to the enduring value of bold and innovative journalism in shaping the future.

For those interested in learning more about The Brodsky Prize and its past winners, detailed information is available at thebrodskyprize.org, and at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications at loebschool.org.