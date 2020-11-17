Londonderry police investigate death of toddler found in vehicle at truck stop

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

LONDONDERRY, NH – Londonderry Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old female located inside a vehicle at a Londonderry truck stop Monday morning.

The incident took place at the RMZ Truck Stop at 137 Rockingham Road, by Exit 5 off Interstate 93.

A Londonderry Police sergeant who was on patrol nearby responded first to the scene at 9:42 a.m., within a minute of the 911 call, and performed CPR until paramedics from the Londonderry Fire Department arrived, according to the police.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police are withholding the identities of those involved until after family notifications have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy done today, according to Capt. Patrick Cheetham.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to contact lead investigator Det. Sgt. Dan Hurley at dhurley@londonderrynhpd.org or (603) 425-5922.

Anonymous tips may be made to the police department’s website, Facebook page or by calling dispatch at (603) 432-1118.