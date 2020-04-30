Londonderry man faces new domestic violence charge less than a week after making bail on similar charges

LONDONDERRY, NH — Londonderry Police arrested on April 29 Daniel Gentile, 59, of Londonderry, after a standoff that lasted more than three hours at a Beacon Street residence. Police were called in response to a report of domestic violence against a female victim.

At 5:50 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at the Beacon Street home. The caller, the victim’s son, was on a FaceTime call with the victim when the alleged assault occurred, according to Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham.

The son reported his mother was severely assaulted and being held against her will. The 51-year-old victim fled the home just before police arrived, but the alleged assailant, identified by police as Daniel Gentile, 59, refused to leave the house.

Cheetham said Gentile was intoxicated, and allegedly made statements that he was armed and had explosives when police made contact with him by phone.

The Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, a regional SWAT team of which Londonderry is a member, responded to the scene and crisis negotiators worked to make contact with Gentile and ask him to leave the house. Gentile allegedly refused.

At 9:15 p.m., police deployed tear gas into the residence in an effort to coax Gentile to exit on his own. Tactical officers then broke in and arrested Gentile.

Police charged Gentile with two counts of simple assault, stalking, resisting arrest and breach of bail, all Class A misdemeanors.

Gentile was arrested days earlier on April 23 and charged with second-degree assault, a domestic violence felony, for allegedly causing serious bodily injury to his victim, and misdemeanor simple assault for punching her.

He made personal recognizance bail for that first arrest.

Gentile was video arraigned Thursday morning from Rockingham County Jail.

“He remains incarcerated in preventive detention after the [Londonderry Police Department’s] Prosecutor’s Office presented clear and convincing evidence that he is a danger to the victim and to the public,” Cheetham said in a press release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for multiple lacerations to her face