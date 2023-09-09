Londonderry High School suspends cheerleading program due to ‘bullying culture’

LONDONDERRY, NH – Londonderry Superintendent of Schools Daniel Black on Friday announced the decision to suspend the high school cheerleading program until further evaluation following allegations of “a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying.”

In a letter posted on the school’s website Black explains the decision, rendered Friday following a non-public session between administrators and school board members, was unanimous.

“School officials have recently become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on the Londonderry High School Cheerleading Squad. Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes, and parents,” wrote Black.

The LHS Cheerleading Program will remain suspended until Sept. 25 when a decision will be made as to the fate of the program for the remainder of the school year.

The matter is being vetted by an independent investigator, said Black. And while there has been no “finding of wrongdoing,” the entire cheerleading staff has been placed on administrative leave.

Black also cautioned against “gossip, rumors or speculation” during the period of investigation.

“Any student conduct that amounts to bullying or retaliation should be reported to the appropriate administrator and will be

addressed accordingly,” wrote Black. “While your student’s conduct in school matters, please also be mindful of their conduct on the internet,” including cyberbullying.

