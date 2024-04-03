Log Cabin Republicans endorse Russell Prescott for Congress

Exeter, NH – NH First Congressional Candidate Russell Prescott, has announced that his campaign has been endorsed by the Log Cabin Republicans.

Charles Moran, President of the Log Cabin Republicans, released the following statement:

“Russell Prescott is a devoted father, businessman, former State Senator, and former member of the New Hampshire Executive Council. Russell has the experience to serve the people of the New Hampshire 1st Congressional District. Log Cabin Republicans is honored to endorse Russell Prescott in his bid to represent the Granite State knowing that he will fight to secure our southern border, stand with our men and women in blue, uphold states’ rights, and protect our individual liberties.”

State Senator Dan Innis, Log Cabin Republicans National Board Member, stated:

“Russell Prescott has a legacy of being one of the best advocates for our Seacoast communities in Concord, which is why I know he will be equally as strong of a representative for all of NH-01 in Washington. The combination of his conservative track record coupled with his independent voice is exactly what we need to defeat Congressman Chris Pappas. Unifying our party early under the banner of a tested leader who has proven he can win tough races is critical to winning this November. I am proud to put my full support behind Russell Prescott for Congress.”