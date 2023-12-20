Local YMCA Director earns award

Westwood, Mass. – Academy Site Director of the YMCA of Greater Nashua, Merrimack Branch, Angelique ‘Angel’ Demanche, was recognized as the Arly Impact Rising Star Award recipient in a surprise presentation on Dec. 13, 2023.

The Arly Impact Awards was created by the leading, nationally recognized nonprofit BellXcel and seeks to recognize outstanding individuals engaged with youth programs nationwide and celebrate their pursuit to help children reach their full potential.

“It is such an honor to present Angelique Demanche with the Arly Impact Rising Star Award,” said Lauren Sanchez Gilbert, Ed.D., CEO of BellXcel. “We evaluate a large pool of youth program workers and educators nationwide and the dedication she has to help children reach their full potential is evident. We are honored to be able to recognize the work she is doing with this award.”

Demanche is highly celebrated by her colleagues as someone who can instill a love of learning in children.

“It takes humility and compassion to impart knowledge and ignite a love for learning in children and educators and Angel possesses both,” said Carlisa Choate, Executive Director of Education at the YMCA of Greater Nashua.

“Angel has consistently been an integral piece of our youth development program staff at the Y for many years,” said Lynne Boyer, Executive Director of Community Impact at the YMCA of Greater Nashua. “Her passion and ability to work with our most vulnerable children is so admirable and inspiring.”

For more information about BellXcel and Arly, please visit their websites at www.bellxcel.com and www.arly.com.