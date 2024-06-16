Local veterans take special ‘Father’s Day’ Honor Flight trip to D.C.

MANCHESTER, NH – At the break of dawn veterans arrived at the welcome area for Honor Flight New England where they boarded buses, escorted by a large contingency of law enforcement, bound for the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

They arrived at the terminal to a heroes’ welcome where more than 200 people lined the terminal cheering and thanking the veterans for their service. Many of the veterans had tears in their eyes as they shook hands and received “thank yous” as they made their way to the terminal and awaiting airplane that would transport them to Washington, D.C.

The veterans were heading for a one-day trip to tour all the war monuments in Washington and then return back to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport late Sunday evening. The round-trip journey is paid for in full by Honor Flight New England, and a team of volunteer “guardians” accompany the veterans.

Honor Flight, a national initiative, was established in New Hampshire in 2009 by Joe Biron. Its headquarters are in Hooksett.

Learn more about Honor Flight New England and how to support them at https:// honorflightnewengland.org/