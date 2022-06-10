Local talk radio adds conservative morning-drive programming with host Drew Cline

MANCHESTER, NH — WFEA, Manchester Radio Group’s flagship news/talk station, is excited to be bringing local conservative talk back to Manchester’s morning drive time.

On June 20 WFEA (1370 AM and 99.9 FM) will launch a new morning talk show, The WFEA Morning Update, hosted by veteran journalist and Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy think-tank president Drew Cline.

“WFEA Morning Update,” airing from 6-9 a.m. weekdays, will fill a huge void in New Hampshire’s talk-radio market by offering the only politically right-of-center show airing in the state during the crucial morning drive-time slot,” said Lucy Lange, Vice President and General Manager of Manchester Radio Group.

“It has been too long since New Hampshire has had a strong, thought-provoking morning talk show. We look forward to bringing an insightful, local, conservative talk show to Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas, including the state capital,” Lange said.

With this change, WFEA is also doubling the size of its local news effort to further serve the community.

Drew Cline is President of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, New Hampshire’s free-market think tank. Before that, he was the long-time editorial page editor of the New Hampshire Union Leader, a freelance columnist for The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., and a reporter and editor for the John Locke Foundation in Raleigh.

A USA Today contributor, he has written for more than 100 newspapers and magazines, including The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, National Review, The Washington Post, Politico, The Boston Globe, The Weekly Standard, and The American Spectator. He has served as Chairman of the state Board of Education since 2017.

Cline has also co-hosted an alternative rock show on WBNH-LP FM in Bedford, for which he won a Granite Mike Air Personality of the Year Merit Award from the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters in 2017.

“I’m happy to be joining the great team at WFEA,” Cline said. “They’re committed to creating a top-quality news show while letting us have some fun with the format. The WFEA Morning Update will be unlike any other show in New Hampshire, so tune in and give it a try.”