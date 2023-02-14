Local swimmers shine in state meet

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Ryan O'Connor High School Sports, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

DURHAM, NH – Competing in front of hundreds of parents, peers and fans at the University of New Hampshire’s Swasey Indoor Pool, several Queen City athletes produced standout performances.

Central

Manchester Central High School junior Alexei Avakov led the Little Green, who finished seventh among both boys and girls at the Feb. 11 event.

He topped the field in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.33 seconds, and then won the 100-yard breaststroke at 55.24 seconds.

Alexei Avakov
Central’s Alexei Avakov won both events in which he competed. Cindy Lavigne photo
Avakov’s senior teammate, Mirza Kruscica, came in 4th in the 100-yard butterfly by finishing in 58.21 seconds.
Mirza
Central’s Mirza Kruscica. Cindy Lavigne photo
Like Avakov, Abigail Gowern led the Central girls to a seventh-place finish with wins in both her races. She was first in the 200-yard freestyle – with a time of 1 minute, 54.09 seconds – and also topped the 500-yard freestyle at 5minutes, 3.70 seconds.
Central’s Abigail Gowern placed first in both events in which she swam. Cindy Lavigne photo

The Little Green also finished 8th in the girl’s 400-yard freestyle relay.

Memorial

Senior Joshua McDonald was was victorious in the 100-yard butterfly at 53.27 seconds and earned runner-up behind Avakov in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 22.73 seconds.
Joshua McDonald
Memorial’s Joshua McDonald. Cindy Lavigne photo
Sophomore Ryan White won her heat and placed sixth overall with a time of 1 minute, 26.06 seconds in the girls 100-yard butterfly.
Ryan White
Memorial’s Ryan White. Cindy Lavigne photo.
Tiago Mendes, with a time of 57.19 seconds, came in ninth in the boys 100-yard freestyle event.
Tiago Mendes
Memorial’s Tiago Mendes. Cindy Lavigne photo

About this Author

Avatar

Ryan O'Connor

As a longtime journalist in Southern New Hampshire, Ryan O'Connor has written for several local online and print publications covering everything from school board meetings and local high school sporting events to major crime stories and New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary (yes, the last two are mutually exclusive). In addition to spending time with his beautiful wife and four amazing children, Ryan enjoys attending and serving at church, golfing as much as possible, home brewing, playing softball and snowboarding when time allows.

Email

See all of this author's posts