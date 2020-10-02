Local politicians wish speedy recovery to Trump

Following the news last night that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire political figures on both sides of the aisle have sent wishes of recovery, comparable to their messages of condolence regarding the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here’s a collection of some of those messages on Twitter in no particular order. This list will be expanded as needed, if any condolences were missed, please let us know by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com.

I hope President Trump and the First Lady have a quick and full recovery from COVID-19. My thoughts are with them, our country, and the many others suffering from this virus. — Chris Pappas (@ChrisPappasNH) October 2, 2020

Peter and I wish the President and First Lady a full and quick recovery. This terrible disease knows no boundaries. https://t.co/CKf3vkK5cb — Cindy Rosenwald (@CindyR4NH) October 2, 2020

Keeping the President and First Lady in my thoughts and prayers along with 52 Granite Staters, 43,979 Americans, and an estimated 222,000 people worldwide who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. https://t.co/2FAi3kfs4c — Rep. Matt Wilhelm (@WilhelmForNH) October 2, 2020

Loreen and I send our prayers to President Trump and the First Lady. We hope they have a speedy recovery and remain well. https://t.co/knxrnSsCTV — State Sen. Gary Daniels (@gldanielsnh) October 2, 2020

I join my colleagues in wishing full and speedy recovery to the President and First Lady. My continued compassion and concern to all families affected by the coronavirus. https://t.co/Wkzec0tTTB — Shannon Chandley (@shannonchandley) October 2, 2020

I echo these sentiments exactly, I wish a full and speedy recovery to the President and First Lady. I am also thinking about those in New Hampshire and beyond whose lives have been forever changed by COVID-19. https://t.co/zv6zLYIT2X — Rep. Megan Murray (@MeganMurray4NH) October 2, 2020

Erin and I are thinking of the President and First Lady and wishing them a full recovery. — Dan Feltes (@DanFeltesNH) October 2, 2020

Please join me in praying for President Trump and our inspiring First Lady. I wish them both a speedy recovery. May God give them strength during this tough time. — Alexandria Knox For NH State Representative (@AlexKnoxGOP) October 2, 2020

Sending prayers and well wishes to you and @FLOTUS for a full and swift recovery. https://t.co/WMZ0ckiB5h — Corky Messner for Senate (@CorkyForSenate) October 2, 2020

Valerie and I are wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. We join the people of New Hampshire in praying for their health in this difficult time. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) October 2, 2020

This is terrible news. I’m praying for @POTUS and @FLOTUS – please folx, this virus is not a hoax. Please be vigilant about washing your hands, #WearAMask , and keep physically distant from others while in public. #COVID19 #NHpolitics https://t.co/XHKbNOrk5I — Jenn Alford-Teaster (@jalfordteaster) October 2, 2020

My thoughts are with @POTUS and @FLOTUS tonight. I wish them a quick and easy recovery. This is a very scary time for our country and we need to be united to beat this pandemic. https://t.co/84Pv7b4Ubt — Rep. Andrew Bouldin (@andrew_bouldin) October 2, 2020

Praying for a speedy recovery for President Donald J. Trump and our First Lady. — Matt Mowers (@mowers) October 2, 2020

The President & First Lady are now among the +7 million Americans who’ve contracted COVID. I wish them well for a thorough recovery. We are still in the middle of this crisis. It’s more important than ever to heed public health experts’ calls for mask wearing & social distancing. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) October 2, 2020

I join all Americans in praying for a speedy and full recovery for the President and First Lady. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) October 2, 2020

My heartfelt wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery! #nh02 #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/EgrbFHuVjX — Steve Negron (@SteveNegronNH) October 2, 2020

Keeping President Trump and the First Lady in my thoughts. Wishing them a speedy and full recovery. — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) October 2, 2020

