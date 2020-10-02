Local politicians wish speedy recovery to Trump

Friday, October 2, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Elections, Government, Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Following the news last night that President Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, New Hampshire political figures on both sides of the aisle have sent wishes of recovery, comparable to their messages of condolence regarding the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here’s a collection of some of those messages on Twitter in no particular order. This list will be expanded as needed, if any condolences were missed, please let us know by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com.

About Andrew Sylvia 1811 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.