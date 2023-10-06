Local panel discusses reasons why U.S. should continue Ukrainian support

HOOKSETT, N.H. – As the issue of whether the United States should consider supporting Ukraine as its war with Russia continues, the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire held a forum with advocates expressing the viewpoint that continued support is in America’s best interests.

The event, entitled “Staying the Course in Ukraine” invited U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) Common Man Family of Restaurants Founder Alex Ray, Common Man for Ukraine Co-Founder Susan Mathison and Ukrainian refugee Kate Nazarova to share their viewpoints on why the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine’s efforts against the Russian invasion of its country.

Nazarova, Ray and Mathison largely focused on the philanthropic imperative, citing the ongoing loss of civilian life and refugee crisis in Ukraine.

Ray said that more must be done and it is up to the people of the world, not just the governments of the world to help assist those who have affected by what he sees as the injustice of the war.

“The whole world is watching and watching isn’t good enough,” he said.

Ray also urged people of the world to become active participants in their government in the hopes of deterring frustration about the world’s problems, which he says stems comes from those with power and money drowning out the voices of average people.

Ray and joined with Shaheen regarding the geopolitical imperative for the U.S. to continue aiding the Ukrainians in their fight.

Shaheen began her comments with a story of female Ukrainian soldiers begging her for support, leading into U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) telling her that he fears his grandchildren will have to fight Russia in a European ground war if nothing is done to stop them in Ukraine.

“(the soldiers told me)’you need to give us the equipment so we can fight the Russians so you don’t have to,’” she said. “If we don’t stand up to dictators like Vladimir Putin today, where is he going to stop?”

Shaheen added that if Ukraine fell, Poland and the Baltic states may be next, and other U.S adversaries such as Iran, North Korea and China may also become emboldened. In particular, Shaheen said that China may be planning a military invasion of Taiwan, which could give China a global near-monopoly on a variety of manufactured items given Taiwan’s strong semiconductor industry.

Domestic stability and U.S. global prestige was also a reason for Shaheen for the U.S. to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia, citing what she said was disinformation efforts by Russia during the 2016 U.S. Election and more recently in the removal of U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as well as efforts by Russia and its supporters to blame the U.S. for grain shortages in Africa, stating that U.S. support has prolonged the war.

“It’s really disappointing to me seeing Americans complimenting Putin, who is killing so many civilians, by talking about him in admirable terms,” said Shaheen. “I think we should all take offense to that and it’s important for all of us to correct the record.”

While Shaheen said that U.S. policy is to follow Ukraine’s lead on how it chooses to pursue the defense of its homeland, or “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she praised the Ukrainian military’s efforts degrading Russia’s military forces as well as it slow but steady progress in pushing Russian forces outside of its borders.

While the event did not include speakers with a counterpoint, WACNH Executive Director Tim Horgan referenced a recent poll of New Hampshire residents stating 48 percent in favor of ending aid to Ukraine and 48 percent maintaining or expanding aid to Ukraine.

A full video of the forum can be seen here.