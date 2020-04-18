Local first responders salute Manchester’s healthcare workers

MANCHESTER, NH – Police officers and firefighters from Manchester, Bedford and Goffstown as well as paramedics from American Medical Response Manchester came out to Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital on Friday to thank both hospitals’ nurses, doctors and other staff members helping New Hampshire fight COVID-19.

Spearheaded by the International Association of Firefighters Local 856, the union for Manchester’s firefighters, several police and fire vehicles arrayed themselves to provide a corridor of praise as employees from the two hospitals finished their respective shifts. At Catholic Medical Center a ladder truck also provided a lift for firefighters seeking to give words of encouragement to COVID-19 patients far above street level.

Manchester Fire Department Lieutenant Chad Gamache says he can’t recall anything comparable during his 10 years on the job.

“I can tell you from being on the front line, people are grateful,” said Gamache, one of the event’s organizers. “People turn to first responders during trying times and that’s how I feel when I see nurses and doctors. I felt that we needed to show that we’ve got their back.”

Catholic Medical Center employees such as Melissa Brown were just as thankful to first responders for their efforts, and made a sign to show appreciation to the first responders as well as her fellow employees.

“We’re trying day by day, that’s all we can do,” she said.” The firefighters are keeping us safe, I’m so proud to live in this community and I’m so grateful for everything (firefighters) do. I never expected an event like this to happen, I’m at a loss for words.”

That sentiment was echoed by Dr. Greg Baxter, MD, President of Elliot Health System.

“Our frontline staff cannot do their job without Manchester’s first responders. And Manchester’s first responders cannot do their job without the hospital’s frontline staff,” he said. “We’re all in this together, working to ensure our community members get the care they need, when they need it. Today was a reminder of that relationship and our shared commitment to the greater good. It was also a morale boost for everyone in the thick of it. We will get through this together.,”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and New Hampshire First District Congressman Chris Pappas were also both on hand to show their support to the medical professionals.

Below: Slideshow photographs at CMC and Elliot Hospital by Jeffrey Hastings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Our health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, saving lives. I’m so grateful for all their efforts and happy to be joining our fire and police departments, to show our appreciation for our friends at CMC and the Elliot hospitals,” said Craig. “Together, we’re working to make sure our community is supported during this difficult time. I know many are feeling uneasy, but through acts of kindness like this, with people showing support of one another, we will persevere. Many thanks to everyone at IAFF Local 856 for organizing this salute.”

“It’s great to see the community come together and support our frontline workers,” said Pappas. “These folks are heroes in the eyes of the community. Anything we can do to honor them, it’s the least we can do.”