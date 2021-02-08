Local developer seeking variance to convert 77 Pearl St. to 24-bed rooming house

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

The Manchester Zoning Board will be meeting on Thursday, February 11 at 6 p.m. Currently, meetings are being held on-line to adhere to COVID protocols and can be accessed by tuning into Channel 22 on your television or on-line: PEG Channel 22 | manchestertv

If you missed last month’s meeting and are interested in discussion/decisions, Manchester Public Television has an on-demand feature and you can view the meeting here: 01/14/21 Zoning Board in OTHER CITY Meetings (Zoning, Planning, Commissions) on Vimeo

While the full agenda of this month’s meeting can be found here, 2021-02-11_ZBA_AGENDA.PDF (manchesternh.gov), below is a quick summary of the applications with links to additional detail.

In the summary, sections of the Ordinances of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire are referenced. If you would like to gain a better understanding of the variance requested, you will find more detail here: Zoning Ordinance (manchesternh.gov)

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

The following agenda item has been tabled from the December 10, 2020 meeting and has yet to be rescheduled. Since a ’date certain’ has not been provided, abutters will be notified when the case is scheduled.

241 Candia Road (Vintage Pizza), R-1B Zoning District (ZBA2020-122)

Applicant proposes to maintain five parking spaces, where one space is within 4 feet of the side lot line, where there is no screening between the residential property to the east, where there are stacked parking spaces, and where parking spaces require backing out into a public way, as well as locate a Dumpster within the rear and street yard setbacks on a corner lot and seeks a variance from Sections 10.09(B) Parking Setbacks, 10.06(A) Parking Layout, 10.07(D) Parking Maneuvering, 10.07(K)4 Parking Screening, 10.07(G) Landscaping and 8.29(A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through October 29, 2020.

216 Elm Street, (Dunkin Donuts) CBD (Central Business District (ZBA2020-139)

A proposal to add a drive-through window and bypass lane for a restaurant, seeking a variance from Section 5.10(G)6 All Establishments with Drive-Through Service of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 25, 2021.

As you may recall, this case was on the January meeting agenda and the application did present their case. Zoning Board members raised questions about traffic turning left onto Elm Street when exiting the parking lot. Prior to making a final decision, the Zoning Board asked (and the applicant agreed), to rethink the exit and come back to this month’s meeting for review. Since this meeting was continued with a ‘date certain’, abutters were not notified.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2020-139-216_ELM_STREET-REVISED_PLAN.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

262 Main Street, R-3: Urban Multifamily District (ZBA2021-002) – Ward 11

Applicant proposes to change the use of a 206 SF portion of the first floor from retail of general goods to beauty shop use and seeks a variance from Section 11.04(f) Change in a Non-Conforming Use Created by Variance of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 11, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-002-262_MAIN_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

955 Montgomery St, R-1B: Residential One Family, High-Density District (ZBA2021-004) – Ward 12

Applicants propose to maintain a driveway width of 27.5’ where 24’ is allowed and maintain a shed 3.6’ from the rear lot line where 4’ is required and seek a variance from Sections 10.09(C) Driveways Width and 8.29 (A)3 Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 13, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-004-955_MONTGOMERY_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

68-70 Russell Street, R-2: Residential Two Family District (ZBA2021-005) – Ward 2

A proposal to maintain a 5-foot-high fence in the front yard where 4 feet is allowed and seeks a variance from Section 8.29(A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 15, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-005-68-70_RUSSELL_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

1345 Lake Shore Road, R-S (LMPOD Overlay): Residential Suburban District in the Lake Massabesic Protection Overlay District (ZBA2021-006) – Ward 6

Applications propose to maintain a shed in the side yard with a 5’ side yard setback where 30’ is required and seek a variance from Section 8.29(a)2 Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 19, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-006-1345_LAKE_SHORE_ROAD.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

77 Pearl St, CBD: Central Business District (ZBA2021-007) – Ward 3

A proposal to convert the use of property from medical office and school use to a rooming house with 24 beds, with common kitchen, dining and living area and seeks a variance from Section 5.10(A)9 Rooming House of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through January 27, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-007-77_PEARL_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

850 Gold Street, B-2: General Business District (ZBA 2021-003) – Ward 9

Proposal to construct a new building on the existing foundation, with a side setback of 3.3’ where 20’ is required, a rear setback to a new loading dock of 15.9’ where 30’ is required, utilize the existing parking layout without the required landscape perimeter for eight parking spaces or interior landscaping, with a drive aisle at the rear of the building with a width less than required 22’, and with lot coverage of 85.3% where 75% is allowed and seeks a variance from Sections 6.03(C) Side Yard Setback, 6.03(B) Rear Yard Setback, 10.06(A) Parking Layout, 10.07(G) Landscaping and 6.04 Lot Coverage of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through February 1, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-003-850_GOLD_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

406 Amherst Street, R-2: Residential Two Family District (ZBA2021-0078) – Ward 4

A proposal to maintain a garage in the side yard with a height of 16 feet where 15 feet is allowed and seeks a variance from Section 8.29 (A)2 Accessory Structures and Uses of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Manchester, New Hampshire, as per documents submitted through February 1, 2021.

Application Detail: 2021-02-11_ZBA2021-008-406_AMHERST_STREET.PDF (manchesternh.gov)

Due to the emergency orders issued by the Governor as well as the guidance of public health officials, there will be no physical location in which to attend the meeting. PUBLIC COMMENTS may be submitted at any time up to the close of the public hearing for each case by email sent to ZBA@manchesternh.gov or a voice message called into (603) 792-6736. All comments must include your name and address and the case number. It is recommended that public comment be submitted by email, however you may also attend the meeting through our webinar software by sending an email to the aforementioned address on the day of the meeting and requesting an invitation to participate.

June Trisciani is a lifelong resident of Manchester, small business owner and currently serves as vice-chair of Manchester’s Planning Board.