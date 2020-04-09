Local company transitions factory from cocktails to donated sanitizer

SALEM, N.H. – Fabrizia Spirits has taken a break from its normal production of limoncello and ready-to-drink cocktails over the past two weeks to provide lemon-scented hand sanitizer to first responders across New England and New York.

Donations of over 7,000 bottles of the hand sanitizer have been made to over 80 hospitals, fire departments and police departments, more than doubling the initial expected donation. Fabrizia now expects to send 15,000 bottles by the end of the month.

“The demand is off the charts and we are working 24/7 to do our best to meet the need. We knew we had the ability to do something to hopefully make a difference, and we are just trying to do our part,” said Phil Mastroianni, co-owner and founder, Fabrizia Spirits. “We are truly all in this together, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to do anything we can to assist those on the front lines by providing and delivering an essential item in this time of adversity.”

Non-profit organizations can e-mail info@fabriziaspirits.com to request bottles of hand sanitizer.

More information about Fabrizia Spirits is available at www.fabriziaspirits.com.