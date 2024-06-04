Local chefs come together for series of fundraisers in support of Roaming Foodie

The Roaming Foodie Joey Calcavecchia. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – A series of fundraisers has been planned to help Joey Calcavecchia, aka The Roaming Foodie, as he continues to recover from a serious accident last month.

His sister Jenna has lined up several local businesses who have offered to host fundraisers throughout the summer at their locations to assist in raising additional money toward his full recovery.

Chef Bobby Marcotte of The Barn at Merry Hill in Nottingham is the first local chef to host a fundraising event for Joey Calcavecchia, who was injured in a serious motor vehicle accident. Courtesy Photo

The first in this series will be hosted by Chef Bobby Marcotte on June 9 at 10 a.m. at The Barn at Merry Hill in Nottingham.

Titled “Brunch for the Foodie,” the event’s proceeds will raise money to support Joey’s battle ahead. A handful of local businesses have already provided raffle prizes for the event, including Casa Java, The Plant Shop, Common Man, Ya Mas, Love & Flour, Mickeys & Jewelry, Hotworx, Industry East/Stashbox, The Crown Tavern, Tuscan Kitchen, Confetti Babe Boutique, Sidelines Sports Bar, Paddy Kelly’s, The Terracotta Room and Dew Collective.

Tickets for this event can be reserved directly with Chef Bobby Marcotte (603) 489-3754.

You can find health updates or contribute directly on this GoFundMe page set up for Joey.

