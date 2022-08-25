Local author presents check for $1,000 to New Hampshire Foster and Adoptive Parent Association

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Gail Durant Community, Point of View, Random Shots & Personal Thoughts 0

Author Gail Durant with her books, “Soul Signs from the Other Side,” and a coffee-table book of select photos she has taken as an amateur photographer. Proceeds from sales of both books are donated to charities that help children without parents. Courtesy Photo

Hi Everyone! 

Recently, I did another check presentation at my home, as I always promised that 100 percent of my book sales would go to charities that would benefit children without parents in some way. I always showcase this on Manchester Ink Link to show you that I am true to my word. 

 Last year I made a hard copy coffee-table book of 350 of my amateur photos and sold out every copy. With those sales and some from my first book, “Soul Signs from the Other Side,” (which can still be purchased at Amazon or you can get a signed copy from my home) I presented a check to NHFAPA – the initials stand for New Hampshire Foster and Adoptive Parent Association

This is the second time I have given to this charity as I love the work they do to help others in the community. This $1,000 check will make a total of $7,500 given away to help charities in NH from sales of my books. I am proud, needless to say, and honored to help out in my community any way I can. 

Below is a photo of me with NHFAPA Executive Director, Mariellen Mackay (former state rep) on the right, and NH State Senator and treasurer of NHFAPA, John Reagan. It was fun to tell a few stories and I loved that they both liked my book. What a thrill for me!

A reminder that my book “Soul Signs from the Other Side” is about finding your own signs after the loss of a loved one. It showcases 85 photos to show you how I find my own signs and a love story about my late husband Bob, and the signs he still sends me to this day!! 

Thank you to all who have purchased my book and the children without parents, thank you also!!

On that note I will sign off and say, “Have a Colorful Day!!!” 

     

     

 

About this Author

gail-durant

Gail Durant

Gail Durant is the fourth-oldest from a family of 13 children. She has lived in Manchester her whole life with the exception of one year in Hillsboro. She worked for 41 years in shoe shops, laundry and manufacturing and fully retired five years ago. She lost her husband Bob almost three years ago to brain cancer, and is currently writing a book about their love story, Bob’s diagnosis, and the signs she receives from him, to this day. Proceeds from the book will go to charities to help children in some way and also for brain cancer research. She resides in Manchester with her dog, Miss Spirit (short for Christmas Spirit) and has a daughter she adopted a few years ago, who came into her life at age 7 and is now 40. She has enjoyed photography most of her life, and loves taking random shots, and spinning the thoughts she has into stories, with pictures. She can be reached at gailmoose527@gmail.com.

