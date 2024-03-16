Audititions open: Tap dancers sought for Palace Theatre’s upcoming production of 42nd Street

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatre last week announced local auditions for their upcoming professional production of 42nd Street. Talented, advanced tap dancers aged 14 and above are invited to showcase their skills for a chance to be part of this iconic Broadway classic.

Auditions will take place on Monday, April 1, at 6 p.m. at Forever Emma Studios located at 516 Pine Street, Manchester. Participants will have the opportunity to learn a dance routine and may be asked to perform a short vocal piece afterward. It is recommended that candidates come prepared with 16 to 32 bars of a song of their choice, preferably from the musical theatre genre. An accompanist will be provided.

Rehearsals for 42nd Street are scheduled to commence on May 17, with the show running from May 31 to June 23. Detailed rehearsal and performance schedules will be provided during auditions.

Aspiring performers are requested to attend the audition with a headshot and resume. For any inquiries or further information, interested individuals may reach out via email to SebastianGoldberg@palacetheatre.org.

The Palace Theatre is excited to offer local talent the opportunity to be part of this spectacular production. Don’t miss your chance to shine on stage in one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals!

For more information about The Palace Theatre and its productions, visit palacetheatre.org.

Media Contact:

Sebastian Goldberg

Email: SebastianGoldberg@palacetheatre.org