Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”

Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.

A steady stream of cruisers responded through Manchester and about 14 cruisers could be seen parked outside of the main entrance of the building.

AMR ambulance was dispatched to stage in the area and await instructions from law enforcement.

A state police broadcast advised responding units that the staff had possibly secured themselves in a room, and that they did not believe the residents had weapons.