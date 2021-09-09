Live music Sept. 9-12: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Wednesday, September 8, 2021A. Robert DionneCulture, Music Scene0

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

Paul Nelson performs at the Currier Museum Sept. 9. Courtesy Photo

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th      

  • Paul Nelson / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
  • John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Chris Powers / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
  • Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
Ken Budka will perform Sept. 10 at Backyard Brewery.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th  

  • Tom Boisse / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
  • Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Eric Lindberg / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Jam Tomorrow / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
  • 21st & 1st / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 7:30pm
  • Pete Peterson / South Side Tavern / 8pm
Lexi James performs Sept. 11 at Bonfire Country Bar.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th        

  • Ryan Gagne-Hall / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
  • Chris Torrey / Lazy Lion (Deerfield) / 7pm
  • Those Guys / Derryfield (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Lexi James & Str8 Down / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Blues Bros Tribute Night / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
  • The Econoclasts / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th 

  • Chuck A Duo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 12 noon
  • Maddi Ryan Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 1pm
  • Slack Tide / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 3pm
  • Aurea Ensemble / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 4pm
  • Corey Zwart / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

  • OPENS THIS WEEK! The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Whitney Houston.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (Eagles Tribute band) / September 16th at 7:30pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: JIM COLLITON – September 10th at 7:30pm 

  • Jim is a confused middle-aged man who can spin soccer games, school drop-offs, and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband. 

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR – September 25th at 7:30pm

  • His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

2021/22 Season has been announced!

  • Visit Facebook (Majestic NH) or YouTube (TheMajestic603) to view our season preview!

Featured EVENTS: 

  • COMEDY: CHUNKY’S (Manchester) – Saturday, September 11th at 8:30pm / www.chunkys.com / Comedian HARRISON STEBBINS
  • DRAG SHOW: CHUNKY’S (Pelham) – Saturday, September 11th at 9pm / www.chunkys.com / LIFE’S A DRAG (21+ Show) 
    • Two big artists on their indoor stage this weekend: 2-time Grammy Award Winner LEANN RIMES (Friday, September 10th at 8pm) -and- the “thinking man’s heavy metal group” BLUE OYSTER CULT (Saturday, September 11th at 8pm). Advanced tickets recommended. 
  • WEEKLY OPEN MIC: STRANGE BREW (Manchester)
  • WEDNESDAYS: Open Mic with Howard & Mike / 7pm
  • THURSDAYS: Open Mic Comedy Night / 9pm
  • SUNDAYS: Open Mic Blues Jam / 7pm

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).