Live music Sept.23-26: Who's playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Thursday, September 23, 2021A. Robert DionneCulture, Music Scene, The Arts0

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

Chad Verbeck at The Shaskeen on Sept. 23. Photo/Christopher David

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23      

  • Joel Cage / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Bob Pratte Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm (Congrats Village Trestle on 9 Years in Business!)
  • Lewis Goodwin / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
  • Craig Fahey / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm
  • Bird Friend & Abner II / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
  • Chad Verbeck / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
Catch Isaiah Bennett at Bonfire Country Bar Sept. 24.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24  

  • Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
  • Peter Poirier / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
Casual Gravity at Murphy’s Taproom Sept 25.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th        

  • Hey Dana / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
  • Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Joannie Cicatelli / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm
  • John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Mary Fagan & The Honeybees / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
  • Casual Gravity / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th 

  • David Corson / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 11am
  • Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
  • Laura Herskovitch / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 2:30pm
  • Darren Bessette (Solo) / Smuttynose (Salem) / 4pm
  • Jordan & Byron / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / FINAL WEEKEND!

  • The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

UNDER THE STREET LAMP / October 1st at 7:30pm

  • Everyone’s favorite retro rock band, Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.

COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY / October 2nd at 8:30pm

  • New Hampshire’s Juston McKinney returns to the Palace Theatre with lots of new material!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: FRANK SANTOS JR. / September 24th at 7:30pm 

  • Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / September 25th at 7:30pm

  • His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

NOT FADE AWAY / September 30th & October 1st at 7:30pm

  • An all-out electric experience, reigniting the songs of legends like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & many more!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre

  • We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

SPAMALOT: SCHOOL EDITION – October 15-17 / Derry Opera House

Featured EVENTS: 

  • THEATRE: The Bøyg / Theatre KAPOW at the Stockbridge Theatre – September 24-26 / www.tkapow.com 
    • By A.Y. Ditty / It’s 1942 and the cultural elite of Norway have been imprisoned by Nazi occupiers in the Grini Concentration Camp on the outskirts of Oslo. As they try to survive their imprisonment and keep their sanity, they decide to stage a production of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt to raise morale just in time for Christmas. But the arrival of a new bunkmate to the barrack brings unforeseen complications, causing the men to reexamine their relationship to their country, their art, and themselves. How can you create art in the depths of despair? And how can you ever overcome the brutal embrace of the Bøyg?

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).