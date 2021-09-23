Live music Sept.23-26: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
- Joel Cage / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm
- Bob Pratte Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm (Congrats Village Trestle on 9 Years in Business!)
- Lewis Goodwin / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Craig Fahey / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm
- Bird Friend & Abner II / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chad Verbeck / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
- Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Peter Poirier / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th
- Hey Dana / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joannie Cicatelli / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mary Fagan & The Honeybees / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Casual Gravity / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th
- David Corson / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 11am
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Laura Herskovitch / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 2:30pm
- Darren Bessette (Solo) / Smuttynose (Salem) / 4pm
- Jordan & Byron / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / FINAL WEEKEND!
- The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.
UNDER THE STREET LAMP / October 1st at 7:30pm
- Everyone’s favorite retro rock band, Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.
COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY / October 2nd at 8:30pm
- New Hampshire’s Juston McKinney returns to the Palace Theatre with lots of new material!
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: FRANK SANTOS JR. / September 24th at 7:30pm
- Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more.
LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / September 25th at 7:30pm
- His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.
NOT FADE AWAY / September 30th & October 1st at 7:30pm
- An all-out electric experience, reigniting the songs of legends like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & many more!
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre
- We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.
SPAMALOT: SCHOOL EDITION – October 15-17 / Derry Opera House
Featured EVENTS:
- WEEKEND FAIRS/FESTIVALS:
- Capital Arts Fest (Concord) – September 24-26 / www.visitconcordnh.com/capital-arts-fest
- Canterbury Artisan Festival (Canterbury) – September 25 / www.shakers.org
- Fall Festival and Nature Art Show (Hollis) – September 25-26 / www.beaverbrook.org
- Harvest Moon and Nature Fest (Warner) – September 26 / www.indianmuseum.org
- Winchester Pickle Festival (Winchester) – September 25 / www.winchesterpicklefestival.org
- COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:
- Fulchino Vineyard (Hollis) – Thurs. September 23 / www.fulchinovineyard.com / Bobby Collins, Johnny Pizzi, Dave Russo
- Millyard Brewery (Nashua) -Thurs. September 23 / www.millyardbrewery.com / Mike Koutrobis and friends
- Chunky’s (Nashua) – Sat. September 25 / www.chunkys.com / Scott Higgins
- WEEKLY TRIVIA:
- Backyard Brewery / Every Wednesday with Bill Seney
- The Hill Bar & Grille at McIntire (Manchester) / Every Thursday
- WEEKEND FAIRS/FESTIVALS:
- THEATRE: The Bøyg / Theatre KAPOW at the Stockbridge Theatre – September 24-26 / www.tkapow.com
- By A.Y. Ditty / It’s 1942 and the cultural elite of Norway have been imprisoned by Nazi occupiers in the Grini Concentration Camp on the outskirts of Oslo. As they try to survive their imprisonment and keep their sanity, they decide to stage a production of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt to raise morale just in time for Christmas. But the arrival of a new bunkmate to the barrack brings unforeseen complications, causing the men to reexamine their relationship to their country, their art, and themselves. How can you create art in the depths of despair? And how can you ever overcome the brutal embrace of the Bøyg?
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).