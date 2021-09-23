Live music Sept.23-26: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Joel Cage / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Bob Pratte Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm ( Congrats Village Trestle on 9 Years in Business!)

Lewis Goodwin / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Craig Fahey / Hermanos (Concord) / 6:30pm

Bird Friend & Abner II / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Verbeck / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Peter Poirier / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th

Hey Dana / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mary Fagan & The Honeybees / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Casual Gravity / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th

David Corson / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Laura Herskovitch / Shaker Village (Canterbury) / 2:30pm

Darren Bessette (Solo) / Smuttynose (Salem) / 4pm

Jordan & Byron / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / FINAL WEEKEND!

The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

UNDER THE STREET LAMP / October 1st at 7:30pm

Everyone’s favorite retro rock band, Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.

COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY / October 2nd at 8:30pm

New Hampshire’s Juston McKinney returns to the Palace Theatre with lots of new material!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY: FRANK SANTOS JR. / September 24th at 7:30pm

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more.

LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / September 25th at 7:30pm

His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

NOT FADE AWAY / September 30th & October 1st at 7:30pm

An all-out electric experience, reigniting the songs of legends like Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis & many more!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The ALIBIS – October 1-3 / Majestic Studio Theatre

We challenged eight playwrights to find the comedy in crime in this rogue’s gallery of ten-minute plays wrapped in a classic whodunnit. When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis . . . because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time. You never know what’s coming next when your suspects include disgruntled chefs, teen detectives, and vengeful divas, but one thing’s for certain: Every alibi is absolutely absurd.

SPAMALOT: SCHOOL EDITION – October 15-17 / Derry Opera House

Featured EVENTS:

WEEKEND FAIRS/FESTIVALS: Capital Arts Fest (Concord) – September 24-26 / www.visitconcordnh.com/capital-arts-fest Canterbury Artisan Festival (Canterbury) – September 25 / www.shakers.org Fall Festival and Nature Art Show (Hollis) – September 25-26 / www.beaverbrook.org Harvest Moon and Nature Fest (Warner) – September 26 / www.indianmuseum.org Winchester Pickle Festival (Winchester) – September 25 / www.winchesterpicklefestival.org COMEDY THIS WEEKEND: Fulchino Vineyard (Hollis) – Thurs. September 23 / www.fulchinovineyard.com / Bobby Collins, Johnny Pizzi, Dave Russo Millyard Brewery (Nashua) -Thurs. September 23 / www.millyardbrewery.com / Mike Koutrobis and friends Chunky’s (Nashua) – Sat. September 25 / www.chunkys.com / Scott Higgins WEEKLY TRIVIA: Backyard Brewery / Every Wednesday with Bill Seney The Hill Bar & Grille at McIntire (Manchester) / Every Thursday



THEATRE: The Bøyg / Theatre KAPOW at the Stockbridge Theatre – September 24-26 / www.tkapow.com

By A.Y. Ditty / It’s 1942 and the cultural elite of Norway have been imprisoned by Nazi occupiers in the Grini Concentration Camp on the outskirts of Oslo. As they try to survive their imprisonment and keep their sanity, they decide to stage a production of Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt to raise morale just in time for Christmas. But the arrival of a new bunkmate to the barrack brings unforeseen complications, causing the men to reexamine their relationship to their country, their art, and themselves. How can you create art in the depths of despair? And how can you ever overcome the brutal embrace of the Bøyg?



