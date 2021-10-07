Live music Oct. 7-10: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7th
- Matt Litzinger / Currier (Manchester) / 5 p.m.
- D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6 p.m.
- Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) 6 p.m.
- Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chad LaMarsh / Tomahawk Tavern (Merrimack) / 9pm
- David Rousseau / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th
- The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Ralph Allen / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm
- Brian Walker / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 8pm
- Jordan Quinn / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th
- Brandon Saari / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 2pm
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 4pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Lead Cordero and Faith Ann / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Mark Fitzpatrick & Adam Fithian / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm
- Sunday Ave. / Derryfield (Manchester) 8pm
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
HERMAN’S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE / October 8th at 7:30pm
- Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation. Rock’s premiere raconteur packs plenty of puns but pulls no punches with his music. Peter Noone is the real deal!
NEXT ON THE MAINSTAGE: MAMMA MIA / October 15-24
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED / October 7th at 7:30pm
- The Nelson Family Legacy continues as Ricky’s twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson present an interactive, multi-media rock & roll concert experience, taking the audience on a musical journey down memory lane. Matthew and Gunnar (triple platinum recording artist “Nelson”) perform their dad’s greatest hits including “Poor little fool,” “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “I’m Walking”, “Garden Party”, alongside their self-penned chart-toppers “Love &Affection” and “After the Rain.” This show is truly a slice of Americana, appealing to multi-generational audiences.
DEEP BLUE C STUDIO ORCHESTRA / October 10th at 4:00pm
- The DBCSO will take you through an amazing musical ride with songs that you know played by a highly professional orchestra that truly knows the meaning of entertainment!
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Monty Python’s SPAMELOT – SCHOOL EDITION / October 15-17
- Majestic Academy Teens at the DERRY OPERA HOUSE / Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”
Featured EVENTS:
- MUSIC: SYMPHONY NEW HAMPSHIRE / Saturday, October 9th at 7:30pm (Nashua)
- Symphony New Hampshire kicks off its 2021-2022 season with a concert at the Keefe Center for the Arts (117 Elm St. in Nashua). See www.symphonynh.org for tickets and for safety rules. The evening will feature Frank Ticheli’s “Rest,” Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds” and the concert chamber orchestra suite of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess”. Roger Kalia will conduct.
- MUSIC: INTRODUCTION: THE CHICAGO EXPERIENCE / Thursday, October 7th at 7:30pm / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com
- THEATRE: “GREATER TUNA” / October 8-10 / Hatbox Theatre (Concord)
- Don’t miss the final weekend of “Greater Tuna” at The Hatbox Theatre (Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord). The long-running off-Broadway play by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard first opened in 1981 and is one of the most produced plays in American theater history, Two actors portray 20 different characters as they create a tour de farce of Tuna, a caricature of small-town life. / www.hatboxnh.com or call 715-2315.
- MOVIE: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD / Thursday, October 7th at 7pm / Red River Theatres (Concord) / www.redrivertheatres.org
- A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a bloodthirsty, flesh-eating breed of monsters who are ravaging the East Coast of the United States.
