Live music Oct. 7-10: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7th

Matt Litzinger / Currier (Manchester) / 5 p.m.

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6 p.m.

Joanie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) 6 p.m.

Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad LaMarsh / Tomahawk Tavern (Merrimack) / 9pm

David Rousseau / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th

The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Brian Walker / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 8pm

Jordan Quinn / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th

Brandon Saari / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 2pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 4pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Lead Cordero and Faith Ann / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Mark Fitzpatrick & Adam Fithian / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10th

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jakes / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Sunday Ave. / Derryfield (Manchester) 8pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

HERMAN’S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE / October 8th at 7:30pm

Universally regarded as one of Rock and Roll’s finest and most versatile entertainers, Peter Noone is second to none! Star of stage, screen and record, Noone’s performances are the stuff of legend, deftly delivering a broad palette of music, all gems that, through his voice, defined a generation. Rock’s premiere raconteur packs plenty of puns but pulls no punches with his music. Peter Noone is the real deal!

NEXT ON THE MAINSTAGE: MAMMA MIA / October 15-24

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

RICKY NELSON REMEMBERED / October 7th at 7:30pm

The Nelson Family Legacy continues as Ricky’s twins Matthew and Gunnar Nelson present an interactive, multi-media rock & roll concert experience, taking the audience on a musical journey down memory lane. Matthew and Gunnar (triple platinum recording artist “Nelson”) perform their dad’s greatest hits including “Poor little fool,” “Hello Mary Lou”, “Travelin’ Man”, “I’m Walking”, “Garden Party”, alongside their self-penned chart-toppers “Love &Affection” and “After the Rain.” This show is truly a slice of Americana, appealing to multi-generational audiences.

DEEP BLUE C STUDIO ORCHESTRA / October 10th at 4:00pm

The DBCSO will take you through an amazing musical ride with songs that you know played by a highly professional orchestra that truly knows the meaning of entertainment!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Monty Python’s SPAMELOT – SCHOOL EDITION / October 15-17

Majestic Academy Teens at the DERRY OPERA HOUSE / Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Featured EVENTS:

MUSIC: SYMPHONY NEW HAMPSHIRE / Saturday, October 9 th at 7:30pm (Nashua) Symphony New Hampshire kicks off its 2021-2022 season with a concert at the Keefe Center for the Arts (117 Elm St. in Nashua). See www.symphonynh.org for tickets and for safety rules. The evening will feature Frank Ticheli’s “Rest,” Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds” and the concert chamber orchestra suite of Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess”. Roger Kalia will conduct.



MUSIC: INTRODUCTION: THE CHICAGO EXPERIENCE / Thursday, October 7th at 7:30pm / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com

THEATRE: “GREATER TUNA” / October 8-10 / Hatbox Theatre (Concord)

Don’t miss the final weekend of “Greater Tuna” at The Hatbox Theatre (Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord). The long-running off-Broadway play by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard first opened in 1981 and is one of the most produced plays in American theater history, Two actors portray 20 different characters as they create a tour de farce of Tuna, a caricature of small-town life. / www.hatboxnh.com or call 715-2315.

MOVIE: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD / Thursday, October 7 th at 7pm / Red River Theatres (Concord) / www.redrivertheatres.org A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a bloodthirsty, flesh-eating breed of monsters who are ravaging the East Coast of the United States.



