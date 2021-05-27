Live music May 27-30: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester

Wednesday, May 26, 2021A. Robert DionneCulture, Music Scene0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Music

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, MAY 27th     

  • David Gerard / Copper Door Bedford / 6 p.m.
  • Lance Drops the Bass / Area 23 Concord / 7 p.m.
  • D-Comp / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7 p.m.
  • Open Mic / Stark Brewing Company Manchester / 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28th 

Conniption Fits, May 28 at Smuttynose Brewery.
  • Ryan Williamson / Firefly Manchester / 5 p.m.
  • Jessica Olson / T-Bones Hudson / 6 p.m.
  • Conniption Fits / Smuttynose Brewery Hampton / 6:30 p.m.
  • Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
  • Munk Duane / Peddler’s Daughter Nashua / 8 p.m.
  • Neon Rodeo / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29th 

DJ Shamblez at To Share Brewing on May 29.
  • DJ Shamblez / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 3 p.m.
  • Chris O’Neil / Lazy Lion Deerfield / 5 p.m.
  • Paul Lussier / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30-9 p.m.
  • David Corson / T-Bones Bedford / 6 p.m.
  • Sean Coleman / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6 p.m.
  • Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 30th 

  • Jeff Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 3:30 p.m.
  • Ryan Gagne-Hall / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 4 p.m.
  • Rico Barr Duo / CR’s Hampton / 4 p.m.
  • Gerry Beaudoin / Hermano’s Concord / 6:30 p.m.

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

“Uptown Boys” coming to the Palace Theatre.

The Uptown Boys / June 19th & 20th 

Children’s Summer Series

  • Begins on June 30th with Magician B.J. Hickman
  • Tickets available for all shows in the series.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person and Virtual tickets available

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

  • Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney

  • Additional show added – Saturday, June 5th at 5pm

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th

No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th

The Youngsters June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Silent Films with Original Music by Jeff Rapsis coming this summer!

  • All films will be shown with live music by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer and performer who specializes in silent film accompaniment. The Rex Theatre is launching the series to give local audiences a chance to experience the best of early Hollywood the way it was meant to be seen—on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience.

Other Featured Events: 

    • COMEDY at Chunky’s / www.chunkys.com
      • Jim Colliton / Chunky’s Manchester,
        • Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th at 8 p.m.
      • Ace Aceto / Chunky’s Nashua,
        • Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th at 8 p.m.
      • Will Noonan / Chunky’s Pelham,
  • Saturday, May 29th at 8 p.m.
    • KARAOKE FRIDAY 5/28
      • Karaoke with DJ Paul Roy / Stark Brewing Company Manchester / 7 p.m.
      • Cox Karaoke / South Side Tavern Manchester / 9 p.m.
    • DRIVE-IN SHOWS at Tupelo Music Hall Derry / www.tupelomusichall.com
  • May 28th – CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE)
  • Originally from Waltham Massachusetts, Michael Troy learned to play piano at a very early age and developed a great admiration for Elton John and his music.
  • May 29th – JON BUTCHER AXIS
    • Grammy-nominated guitarist Jon Butcher is one of a select handful of influential recording artists who emerged from the legendary ’80s Boston music scene. His signature sound features his powerful soul-infused vocals; and his guitar work reflects a skillful mix of Rock and R&B, Funk and Soul, Jazz and Americana, all of it focused through a prism built from the Blues. 
  • OPEN MIC JAM at Strange Brew Manchester / Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
    • THEATRE – DERRY OPERA HOUSE reopens!
  • The Derry Opera House is reopening this weekend with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown performed by the Kids Coop Theatre, on Friday, May 28th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 29th at 1 and 7 p.m.
    • The Peanuts gang plays baseball, struggles with homework, sings songs and celebrates friendship in this show, based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.

Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit kids-coop-theatre.org or find the event on Facebook to reserve your tickets.