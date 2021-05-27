Live music May 27-30: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, MAY 27th

David Gerard / Copper Door Bedford / 6 p.m.

Lance Drops the Bass / Area 23 Concord / 7 p.m.

D-Comp / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7 p.m.

Open Mic / Stark Brewing Company Manchester / 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 28th

Ryan Williamson / Firefly Manchester / 5 p.m.

Jessica Olson / T-Bones Hudson / 6 p.m.

Conniption Fits / Smuttynose Brewery Hampton / 6:30 p.m.

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

Munk Duane / Peddler’s Daughter Nashua / 8 p.m.

Neon Rodeo / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 29th

DJ Shamblez / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 3 p.m.

Chris O’Neil / Lazy Lion Deerfield / 5 p.m.

Paul Lussier / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30-9 p.m.

David Corson / T-Bones Bedford / 6 p.m.

Sean Coleman / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6 p.m.

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 30th

Jeff Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 3:30 p.m.

Ryan Gagne-Hall / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 4 p.m.

Rico Barr Duo / CR’s Hampton / 4 p.m.

Gerry Beaudoin / Hermano’s Concord / 6:30 p.m.

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

The Uptown Boys / June 19th & 20th

Children’s Summer Series

Begins on June 30 th with Magician B.J. Hickman

Tickets available for all shows in the series.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person and Virtual tickets available

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney

Additional show added – Saturday, June 5 th at 5pm

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th

No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th

The Youngsters June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Silent Films with Original Music by Jeff Rapsis coming this summer!

All films will be shown with live music by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer and performer who specializes in silent film accompaniment. The Rex Theatre is launching the series to give local audiences a chance to experience the best of early Hollywood the way it was meant to be seen—on the big screen, with live music, and with an audience.

Other Featured Events:

COMEDY at Chunky’s / www.chunkys.com Jim Colliton / Chunky’s Manchester, Friday, May 28 th and Saturday, May 29 th at 8 p.m. Ace Aceto / Chunky’s Nashua, Friday, May 28 th and Saturday, May 29 th at 8 p.m. Will Noonan / Chunky’s Pelham,



Saturday, May 29 th at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE FRIDAY 5/28 Karaoke with DJ Paul Roy / Stark Brewing Company Manchester / 7 p.m. Cox Karaoke / South Side Tavern Manchester / 9 p.m. DRIVE-IN SHOWS at Tupelo Music Hall Derry / www.tupelomusichall.com



May 28th – CAPTAIN FANTASTIC (ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE)

Originally from Waltham Massachusetts, Michael Troy learned to play piano at a very early age and developed a great admiration for Elton John and his music.

May 29th – JON BUTCHER AXIS

Grammy-nominated guitarist Jon Butcher is one of a select handful of influential recording artists who emerged from the legendary ’80s Boston music scene. His signature sound features his powerful soul-infused vocals; and his guitar work reflects a skillful mix of Rock and R&B, Funk and Soul, Jazz and Americana, all of it focused through a prism built from the Blues.



OPEN MIC JAM at Strange Brew Manchester / Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

THEATRE – DERRY OPERA HOUSE reopens!



The Derry Opera House is reopening this weekend with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown performed by the Kids Coop Theatre , on Friday, May 28 th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 th at 1 and 7 p.m.

The Peanuts gang plays baseball, struggles with homework, sings songs and celebrates friendship in this show, based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz.



Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit kids-coop-theatre.org or find the event on Facebook to reserve your tickets.