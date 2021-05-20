Live music May 20-23: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
- Austin McCarthy / Firefly Manchester / 5 p.m.
- Alli Beaudry / The Crown Tavern Manchester (outdoors) / 5 p.m.
- Ralph Allen / Fratellos Manchester / 5:30 p.m.
- Pop Rocks / Game Changers Londonderry / 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 21
- Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 5 p.m.
- Austin McCarthy / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Rob & Jody / Derryfield Manchester / 7 p.m.
- Erika Van Pelt Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 9 p.m.
- Jonny Friday / Murphys Bedford / 7:30 p.m.
- Eric Grant / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 22
- Bradley Copper Kettle Band / Millyard Brewery Nashua / 4 p.m.
- Keith & Molly / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 5 p.m.
- Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Dwayne Haggins / Foundry Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
- Jon Ross Trio / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, MAY 23
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 3 p.m.
- Nicole Knox Murphy / Blueberry Express Park (Allenstown Town Hall) / 4 p.m.
- Mary Fagan / Flannel Tavern Chichester / 4 p.m.
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers Concord / 5 p.m.
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
The Uptown Boys / June 19 & 20
- The swagger of Jersey Boys meets the legendary songbook of Billy Joel.
The Scott Spradling Band / July 10
- Performing hits by Billy Joel, Michael Buble, Earth Wind & Fire, and more!
Children’s Summer Series
- Begins on June 30th with Magician B.J. Hickman
- Tickets available for all shows in the series.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney
- Additional show added – Saturday, June 5th at 5 p.m.
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th
No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th
Other Featured Events:
- IMPROV. THEATRE at Hatbox Theatre Concord / Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
- Queen City Improv. / www.hatboxnh.com
- VIRTUAL FAMILY MUSIC at Stockbridge Theatre / Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.
- Mr. Aaron’s final Stockbridge show of the season.
- Grab your shakers as Mr. Aaron takes you on an interactive musical journey! We’ll sing, dance, and imagine our way through fun story songs and dance jams. Recently awarded “Best Children’s Performer” from New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron never fails to delight audiences of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike dance and laugh along to hits from his latest release, “Intergalactic Music Spectacular”, pop favorites, kids classics, and much more! https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com
- DRIVE-IN SHOWS at Tupelo Music Hall Derry / www.tupelomusichall.com
May 21– ROD STEWART TRIBUTE
- Rick Larrimore’s Tribute to Rod Stewart has captivated audiences worldwide, with a show full of humor and spot on interpretation of the legend himself.
- May 22 – DAVE MATTHEWS TRIBUTE BAND
- Their name says it all: The Dave Matthews Tribute Band. Many go to their live shows with reservations, high expectations, and the burning question, “Do these guys sound like the real Dave Matthews Band?” Almost always the answer is, “Yes!”
- MAY 23 – INTO THE MYSTIC
- Drawing from his complete collection of works, “Into the Mystic”, seeks to recreate the spirit and energy of Van Morrison’s Music and pay respects to a man who himself is a hard act to catch.
- WEEKLY VARIETY SHOW at Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic
- Tuesday, May 25th at 7:30pm – Comedian/Singer Dan Arlen
- Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com
- OPEN MIC JAM at Strange Brew Manchester / Every Wednesday at 7pm
- COMEDY at Shaskeen Manchester / Wednesday, May 26the at 7:30 and 9:30pm
- Shane Torres / www.brownpapertickets.com
- Has appeared on Comedy Central, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Comic Standing, and Conan to name a few!