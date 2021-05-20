Live music May 20-23: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Grab your shakers as Mr. Aaron takes you on an interactive musical journey! We’ll sing, dance, and imagine our way through fun story songs and dance jams. Recently awarded “Best Children’s Performer” from New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron never fails to delight audiences of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike dance and laugh along to hits from his latest release, “Intergalactic Music Spectacular”, pop favorites, kids classics, and much more!

