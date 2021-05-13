Live music May 13-16: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, MAY 13th

Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6 p.m.

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6 p.m.

Joanie Cicatelli / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6 p.m.

Open Mic Jam / Auburn Pitts / 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 14th

Malcolm Salls / Fratellos Nashua 5:30-9 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers / Lithermans Concord / 6 p.m.

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.

Chad Verbeck / XO Bistro Manchester / 7 p.m.

Paul Lussier / Telly’s Epping / 8-11 p.m.

Bob Pratte Trio / Pasta Loft Milford / 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15th

Hank Osborne / Concord Craft Brewing / 4 pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6 pm

Jake B / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30 pm

Mitch Pelkey / The Bar Hudson / 7 pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Manchester / 8 pm

Clint Lapointe / South Side Tavern Manchester / 8 pm

SUNDAY, MAY 16th

The Incidentals / Currier Museum Manchester / 10 am

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Manchester / 5 pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers Concord / 5 pm

Eric Chase / Hermano’s Concord / 6:30 pm

SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT – T-BONES GREAT AMERICAN EATERY – FRI. MAY 14th

Chris Powers / T-Bones Salem / 6-8 pm

Joe Winslow / T-Bones Concord / 6-8 pm

Jon-Paul Royer / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8 pm

Justin Cohn / T-Bones Hudson / 6-8 pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Performing Art / Friday, May 28th at 7 pm (Virtual)

This special collaboration between the Palace Theatre, NSQUARED Dance Company, and the Currier Art Museum brings together forms of art for their last Virtual Stream in the series.

June and July events are being added, watch their website.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Studio Theatre / In-Person tickets now on sale

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney

Additional show added – Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

Other Featured Events:

VIRTUAL THEATRE at Stockbridge Theatre / Things I Know to be True

Friday, May 14th at 7 pm (Virtual)



Andrew Bovell’s Things I Know To Be True is brought to life in this moving and visceral piece of contemporary theatre, featuring Frantic Assembly’s celebrated physicality. https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com



TEAM TRIVIA at Cheers Concord / Thursday 5/13 at 8:30 pm

DRIVE-IN SHOWS at Tupelo Music Hall Derry / www.tupelomusichall.com

May 14 – ENTRAIN



Epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six-piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.



May 15 & 16 – TUSK



Tusk is the number one Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, bar none. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note-for-note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating.



WEEKLY VARIETY SHOW at Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic



Tuesday, May 18 th at 7:30 pm – Singer Kristen Carroll / Drag Host Misery Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com



COMEDY at Chunky’s / www.chunkys.com



Sean Finnerty / Chunky’s Manchester / Fri. May 14 th & Sat. May 15 th / 8 pm Steve Sweeney / Chunky’s Nashua / Fri. May 14 th at 8 pm Jim Colliton / Chunky’s Nashua / Saturday, May 15 th at 8 pm Mark Riley / Chunky’s Pelham / Saturday, May 15 th at 8 pm



Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.