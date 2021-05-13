Live music May 13-16: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.
THURSDAY, MAY 13th
- Jennifer Mitchell / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6 p.m.
- Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Joanie Cicatelli / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Open Mic Jam / Auburn Pitts / 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 14th
- Malcolm Salls / Fratellos Nashua 5:30-9 p.m.
- Andrew North and the Rangers / Lithermans Concord / 6 p.m.
- Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Chad Verbeck / XO Bistro Manchester / 7 p.m.
- Paul Lussier / Telly’s Epping / 8-11 p.m.
- Bob Pratte Trio / Pasta Loft Milford / 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, MAY 15th
- Hank Osborne / Concord Craft Brewing / 4 pm
- Dave Zangri / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6 pm
- Jake B / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30 pm
- Mitch Pelkey / The Bar Hudson / 7 pm
- Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Manchester / 8 pm
- Clint Lapointe / South Side Tavern Manchester / 8 pm
SUNDAY, MAY 16th
- The Incidentals / Currier Museum Manchester / 10 am
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Manchester / 5 pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Cheers Concord / 5 pm
- Eric Chase / Hermano’s Concord / 6:30 pm
SPECIAL HIGHLIGHT – T-BONES GREAT AMERICAN EATERY – FRI. MAY 14th
- Chris Powers / T-Bones Salem / 6-8 pm
- Joe Winslow / T-Bones Concord / 6-8 pm
- Jon-Paul Royer / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8 pm
- Justin Cohn / T-Bones Hudson / 6-8 pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Performing Art / Friday, May 28th at 7 pm (Virtual)
- This special collaboration between the Palace Theatre, NSQUARED Dance Company, and the Currier Art Museum brings together forms of art for their last Virtual Stream in the series.
June and July events are being added, watch their website.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Studio Theatre / In-Person tickets now on sale
- The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney
- Additional show added – Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m.
Other Featured Events:
- VIRTUAL THEATRE at Stockbridge Theatre / Things I Know to be True
- Friday, May 14th at 7 pm (Virtual)
- Andrew Bovell’s Things I Know To Be True is brought to life in this moving and visceral piece of contemporary theatre, featuring Frantic Assembly’s celebrated physicality. https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com
- TEAM TRIVIA at Cheers Concord / Thursday 5/13 at 8:30 pm
- DRIVE-IN SHOWS at Tupelo Music Hall Derry / www.tupelomusichall.com
- May 14 – ENTRAIN
-
- Epic in sound and kaleidoscopic in vision, the eclectic Martha’s Vineyard-based six-piece Entrain has been thrilling critics and fans alike since its inception.
- May 15 & 16 – TUSK
-
- Tusk is the number one Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, bar none. No wigs, no backing tracks, no gimmicks, just five musicians recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note-for-note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating.
- WEEKLY VARIETY SHOW at Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic
- Tuesday, May 18th at 7:30 pm – Singer Kristen Carroll / Drag Host Misery
- Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com
- COMEDY at Chunky’s / www.chunkys.com
- Sean Finnerty / Chunky’s Manchester / Fri. May 14th & Sat. May 15th / 8 pm
- Steve Sweeney / Chunky’s Nashua / Fri. May 14th at 8 pm
- Jim Colliton / Chunky’s Nashua / Saturday, May 15th at 8 pm
- Mark Riley / Chunky’s Pelham / Saturday, May 15th at 8 pm
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.