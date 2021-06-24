Live music June 24-27: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, JUNE 24th

Chuck A Duo / Murphy’s Manchester / 5:30 p.m.

Jordan & Byron / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30 p.m.

Bob Pratte / T-Bones Hudson / 6-8 p.m.

Pete Peterson / Cheers Concord / 6-9 p.m.

Dan Carter / Game Changer Londonderry / 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 25th

Dan Morgan / McIntyre Ski Area Manchester / 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Dave Zangri / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6-8 p.m.

Trent Larrabee / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30 p.m.

Mark Lapointe / Copper Door Bedford / 7-9 p.m.

Boo Boo Groove / Area 23 Concord / 8 p.m.

FatBunny / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26th

Ken Budka / Concord Craft Brewing / 4 p.m.

Marc Apostolides / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5-8 p.m.

Paul Gormley / Homestead Merrimack / 5:30 p.m.

Matt Luneau / Firefly Manchester / 6 p.m.

Michael Spaulding / Saddle Up Saloon Kingston / 7 p.m.

Little Kings / Pasta Loft Milford / 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 27th

Joey Clark / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 1 p.m.

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 1 p.m.

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 4 p.m.

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s Bedford / 4pm

The BARZ Band / Sea Shell Stage Hampton / 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Joe Yannetty – June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Like most native East Bostonians, Joe Yannetty is hilarious. He was raised in an inner-city Italian neighborhood which means that being funny is not only a survival skill, it is in his blood.

A Night of Classic Hits feat. Panorama – Tribute to the Cars – June 26 at 7:30 p.m.

A Night of Classic ’70s and 80s Hits featuring Panorama – A Tribute to The Cars.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 25 & 26 at 7 p.m. / June 27 at 2 p.m. / Final Weekend

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available

In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Pippin – June 25 & 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Performed by the Palace Teen Company (student actors ages 12-18)

Children’s Summer Series Begins / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Magician BJ Hickman / June 30-July 1

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs / July 6-8

Peter Pan / July 13-15

Other Featured Events:

COMEDY OUT OF THE ’BOX – Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxnh.com / Thursday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m FOR THE KIDS – Slithering Sunday / www.reptileexpo.com



Take the whole family to see creepycrawly creatures at the New England Reptile Expo on Sunday, June 27 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

More than 180 vendor tables and more than 75 breeders with thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and more. Pre-purchased admission tickets are required.



MUSIC – LaBelle Winery / www.labellewinery.com

Dueling Pianos with The Flying Ivories / Thursday at June 24, 7:30 p.m.

MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com