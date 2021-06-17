Live music June 17-20: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

The swagger of Jersey Boys meets the iconic songbook of Billy Joel in one epic night of entertainment. Join The Uptown Boys for this one-of-a-kind concert experience as they tell their personal stories of life, love, and making it New York City. With slick choreography and powerhouse vocals featuring performers from some of Broadway’s biggest hits including Jersey Boys, Aladdin, West Side Story, and Miss Saigon, The Uptown Boys breathe new life into these musical staples of Americana. The Boys will have you dancing in your seat at New Hampshire’s historic Palace Theatre as you enjoy Billy Joel’s music exactly as you want to hear it.