Live music June 17-20: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester
THURSDAY, JUNE 17th
- Gabby Martin / Cheers Concord / 6-9pm
- Tom Rousseau / Homestead Merrimack / 6-9pm
- Josh Foster / T-Bones Salem / 6-8pm
- Erika Van Pelt Duo / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7-10pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 18th
- Chris Taylor / Firefly Manchester / 5pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6-9pm
- Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 7-10:30pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
- Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 19th
- Max Sullivan / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30pm
- Frank Alcaraz / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6-8pm
- Joe Winslow / T-Bones Derry / 6-8pm
- Eric Lindberg / Chen Yang Li Bow / 7pm
- The Drift / Telly’s Epping / 8-11pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 20th
- John Chouinard / Currier Museum Brunch / 10am-2pm
- Carter on Guitar / The Bar Hudson / 2pm
- Jonny Friday / K.C.’s Rib Shack Manchester / 3pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 3pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Xanadu Jr. – June 17 & 18 at 7:30pm
- Performed by the Palace Teen Apprentice Company (student actors ages 12-18)
The Uptown Boys – June 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm / June 20 at 2pm
- The swagger of Jersey Boys meets the iconic songbook of Billy Joel in one epic night of entertainment. Join The Uptown Boys for this one-of-a-kind concert experience as they tell their personal stories of life, love, and making it New York City. With slick choreography and powerhouse vocals featuring performers from some of Broadway’s biggest hits including Jersey Boys, Aladdin, West Side Story, and Miss Saigon, The Uptown Boys breathe new life into these musical staples of Americana. The Boys will have you dancing in your seat at New Hampshire’s historic Palace Theatre as you enjoy Billy Joel’s music exactly as you want to hear it.
Pippin – June 25 & 26 at 7:30pm
- Performed by the Palace Teen Company (student actors ages 12-18)
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
The Youngsters Reunion – June 17 at 7:30pm
- The Youngsters come together in support of 10,000 Candles, an event that builds strong community around those who grieve for loved ones lost to addiction and suicide.
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Kelly McFarland – June 18 at 7:30pm
- As an experienced standup comedian, Kelly has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges and several television appearances.
American Elton – June 19 at 7:30pm
- From America’s Got Talent, Legends in Concert, and for over 15 years and more than 3,000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Steel Magnolias – June 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:00pm / June 20 & 27 at 2pm
- The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.
Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available
- In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
Other Featured Events:
- EVENTS FOR KIDS & FAMILIES
- SEE Science Center (200 Bedford St., Manchester) celebrates its kickoff to summer with “BubbleMania,” a science and comedy show by bubble artist and performer Casey Carle, daily from Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25. There will also be raffles and free make-andtake activities for kids. Showtimes are at 11 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. SEE will be open seven days a week throughout the summer. Call 669-0400 or visit www.see-sciencecenter.org
- The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire will host its Summer Fly-In BBQ on Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. at Nashua’s Boire Field (Jet Aviation Hangar, 83 Perimeter Road, Nashua). The family event will feature vintage planes, classic cars and a barbecue buffet at noon. Call 669-4820 or visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org
- TRIVIA – Chunky’s (Manchester) / www.chunkys.com
- Parks & Recreation 21+ trivia night – Thursday, June 17 at 7:30pm
- FILM – Wilton Town Theatre
- Salomy Jane (1914) and The Oregon Trail (1928) silent film westerns with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, on Sunday, June 20 at 2pm at Wilton Town Hall Theatres. Screenings are free but a $10 donation per person is suggested.
- MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- CAPTAIN FANTASTIC – June 18 at 6 pm / Originally from Waltham Massachusetts, Michael Troy developed a great admiration for Elton John and his music. Michael is a singer/songwriter as well as an established recording artist.
- LAUREL CANYON BAND – June 19 at 1 pm and 4 pm / An acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, featuring recreations of their seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and their solo years.
- BOATHOUSE ROW – June 20 at 1 pm and 4 pm / In the musical sense, yacht rock refers to the highly polished brand of soft rock that emanated from Southern California between 1976 and 1984. The term is meant to suggest the kind of smooth, mellow music that early yuppies likely enjoyed while sipping champagne on their yachts. Boat House Row; a Yacht Rock experience like no other. Bringing you the silky sounds of soft rock from the late 70s and early 80s.
