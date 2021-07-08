Live music July 8-11: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, JULY 8th
- Ryan Gagne Hall / Currier Museum / 5pm
- Justin Jordan / Murphy’s Bedford / 5:30-9pm
- Ted Solo / Fratellos Nashua / 6-9pm
- Corinna Savlen / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6pm
- Erika Van Pelt / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 9th
- Chris Gardner / Homestead Merrimack / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company / 6:30pm
- Lisa Guyer / Auburn Pitts / 7pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
- Mica’s Groove Train / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 10th
- Matt Luneau / Sea Ketch Hampton / 1-5pm
- Justin Cohn / Gaslight Deck Portsmouth / 2-5pm
- Chad Verbeck / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
- Yamica Peterson / K.C.’s Manchester / 6pm
- Jonny Friday Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 7pm
- Off the Record / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 11th
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door Bedford / 11am
- Phil Roth & Al Whitney / CR’s Hampton / 4pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company / 4:30pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers Concord / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Corey Rodrigues – July 9 at 7:30pm
- Referred to as funny, endearing, edgy, quick, and exceptionally likeable when he is on the stage, Corey owns the crowd.
An Evening with The Spain Brothers – July 10 at 7:30pm
- Liam and Mickey have now returned to performing as a duo, concentrating on original compositions as well as traditional and contemporary folk songs.
Midsummer Silent Film Comedy: Buster Keaton Double – July 15 at 7:30pm
- ‘Sherlock Jr.’ (1924) and ‘Our Hospitality’ (1923) starring Buster Keaton. Join us for opening night of a new series of silent film programs with live music by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based musician and composer who specializes in creating live music for silent film screenings. Over the past 15 years, he has accompanied more than 1,000 screenings in New England, around the nation, and in Europe.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available
- In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10
- Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs / July 6-8
- Peter Pan / July 13-15
- Wizard of Oz / July 20-22
The Scott Spradling Band / July 10 at 7:30pm
- Our nine-piece band provides a toe-tapping mix of jazz and pop tunes, with some of your favorite artists mixed in for a guaranteed swingin’ fun time.
Other Featured Events:
- FRIENDS OF STARK PARK – 2021 Summer (FREE) Concert Series
- Wolverine Jazz Band / July 11 at 2pm / www.starkpark.com
- Since 1995 the Wolverine Jazz Band has been entertaining lovers of Traditional Jazz all over Boston and southern New England. In Massachusetts alone, they have raised the roof at the Sherborn Inn, crisped the leaves at sundry Town Green summer concerts, and flaked the varnish on church pews in the Boston suburbs
- FREE MOVIE – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” / Friday, July 9 at dusk
- Wasserman Park (116 Naticook Road in Merrimack) – part of the town’s summer movies in the park. The screening starts at dusk and the films are free and open to residents and nonresidents.
- THEATRE – Prescott Park Arts Festival / www.prescottpark.org
- You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown – July 9 through August 15
- Visit the website for many more events!
- MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall Drive-In (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- ADAM EZRA GROUP / JULY 9 & 10 – Hailing from Boston, AEG’s unconventional approach to the music world has allowed them to surge beyond their beloved hometown and emerge as one of the most uniquely powerful, underground live music experiences in the country.
- THE WEIGHT BAND / JULY 11 – Years of touring have seen The Weight Band revive “The Woodstock Sound,” keeping the spirit of Americana/Roots Rock alive for audiences of all ages.