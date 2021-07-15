Live music July 15-18: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.

THURSDAY, JULY 15

Alli Beaudry & Nick / Currier Manchester / 5pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers Concord / 6-9pm

Bob Pratte / T-Bones Hudson / 6-8pm

Ryan Bossie / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6-8pm

The Weekender – your guide to local music this weekend at a glance

FRIDAY, JULY 16th

Chris O’Neil / Lazy Lion Deerfield / 5pm

Chris Perkins / McIntyre Manchester / 5:30-8:30pm

Rick Watson / Fratellos Manchester / 6-9:30pm

Pete Massa / Homestead Merrimack / 6-9:30pm

Leaving Eden / Auburn Pitts / 7pm

Ken Clark Organ Trio / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 17th

Andrew North / Concord Craft Brewing / 4pm

M&K Duo (Mike Becker & Ken Wyman) / Auburn Tavern / 6-9pm

Tanya Dutt & Brad Myrick / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Crazy Crows / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 7pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

SUNDAY, JULY 18th

Nate Comp / Copper Door Salem / 11am-2pm

Eric Lindberg / Riverhouse Café Milford / 11am

Nick Ferrero / To Share Brewing Manchester / 3pm

Rob Pagnano / The Goat Portsmouth / 6pm

Open Blues Jam / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Planner – Get your tickets for these upcoming shows

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Midsummer Silent Film Comedy: Buster Keaton Double – July 15 at 7:30 pm

‘ Sherlock Jr. ’ (1924) and ‘ Our Hospitality ’ (1923) starring Buster Keaton. Join us for opening night of a new series of silent film programs with live music by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based musician and composer who specializes in creating live music for silent film screenings. Over the past 15 years, he has accompanied more than 1,000 screenings in New England, around the nation, and in Europe.

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Christine Hurley – July 16 at 7:30 pm

Christine Hurley loves what she does…making people laugh! Married to Jimmy Hurley and having five kids, Christine is never at a loss for comedic material.

David Clark’s Songs in the Attic: Solo Performance – July 17 at 7:30 pm

David Clark, vocalist for the tribute act ‘Songs In The Attic”, performs a special intimate solo vocal/piano concert featuring selections from the Billy Joel song book!

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16 & 17 at 7pm / July 18 at 2pm

In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Peter Pan / July 13-15

Wizard of Oz / July 20-22

Little Mermaid / July 27-29

Check out their website for LOTS of events for Fall 2021 and beyond!

Other Featured Events:

FRIENDS OF STARK PARK – 2021 Summer (FREE) Concert Series Cold Spring Harbor / July 18 from 2-4 pm / www.starkpark.com A Billy Joel tribute band consisting of five fantastic musicians, and great friends, from the North Shore Greater Boston are MINI BLOCK PARTY (FREE) – Currier Museum / Saturday, July 17 The afternoon will include activities for all ages. There will be ceramics-related activities and demonstrations, kids art activities, live music, a beer and wine tent, free access to the gallery and food for sale. Visit www.currier.org to make reservations for the 3 to 5:30 p.m. time block or the 5:30 to 8 p.m. time block. OUTDOOR MOVIE (FREE) – Greeley Park Nashua / Friday, July 16 at dusk Abominable (PG, 2019), an animated movie about a girl and her friends in Shanghai who help a Yeti return to his family in the Himalayas. The screening is part of Nashua’s SummerFun lineup of activities; see www.nashuanh.gov .



COMEDY / Hatbox Theatre / Thursday, July 15 at 7:30pm

Queen City Improv. – Tickets at www.hatboxnh.com



HYPNOTIST / Chunky’s Manchester / Friday, July 16 at 8:30p.m