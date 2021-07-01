Live music July 1-4: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

THURSDAY, JULY 1st
- Malcom Salls / Firefly Manchester / 6pm
- Jon-Paul Royer / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm
- Joe McDonald / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm
- Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30pm
- MB Padfield / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7-10pm
FRIDAY, JULY 2nd
- Pete Massa / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5-8pm
- Jennifer Mitchell / Murphy’s Manchester / 5pm
- Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
- Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door Salem / 7pm
- Scofield Road / Auburn Pitts / 7:30pm
- Howard Randall & Charlie Sawyer / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 3rd
- Ralph Allen / T-Bones Concord / 6-8pm
- Josh Foster / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / K.C.’s Manchester / 6pm
- Jessica Olson / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6-8pm
- Little Kings / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 7pm
- Lee Ross / Peddler’s Daughter Nashua / 8pm
SUNDAY, JULY 4th
- Duppy Conquerers / Smuttynose Salem / 12 noon
- Chris Powers / Murphy’s Bedford / 4pm
- BassTastic Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 5-8pm
- The Continentals / Sea Shell Stage Hampton / 7pm and 8:30pm
- Rob Pagnano / The Goat Portsmouth / 9pm
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Corey Rodrigues – July 9 at 7:30pm
- Referred to as funny, endearing, edgy, quick, and exceptionally likeable when he is on the stage, Corey owns the crowd.
An Evening with The Spain Brothers – July 10 at 7:30pm
- Liam and Mickey have now returned to performing as a duo, concentrating on original compositions as well as traditional and contemporary folk songs.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available
- In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series Begins / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10
- Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs / July 6-8
- Peter Pan / July 13-15
The Scott Spradling Band / July 10 at 7:30pm
- Performing hits by Billy Joel, Michael Buble, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, and more!
Other Featured Events:
- FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE – Wonder Woman 1984 / Friday, July 2 at Dusk
- Greeley Park Bandshell / Part of the Nashua Summer Fun programming.
- CONCERT – “A Patriotic Concert in the Park” / Friday, July 2 from 7-8pm
- Free concert for all ages – Abbie Griffin Park Merrimack (behind the town hall) / Sponsored by the Merrimack Concert Association
- THEATRE – Prescott Park Arts Festival / www.prescottpark.org
- You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown / July 9 through August 15 at 7pm
- COMEDY – Marc Scalia at Chunky’s Manchester / July 3 at 8:30pm
- MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall Drive-In (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- EAGLEMANIA / July 3 at 3 pm and 6 pm
- EagleMania has evolved into a nationally touring tribute to The Eagles, performing to sold out audiences everywhere they go. Their music appeals to a wide variety of age groups, and the combination of heartfelt ballads, rock anthems laden with guitar harmonies, and the unmistakable sound of vocal harmonies as only the Eagles can do, has propelled the band for the past 40-plus years, positioning them as one of the most successful and popular bands in music history. EagleMania performs all of the hits of the Eagles, as well as Don Henley, Glen Frey, and Joe Walsh’s solo albums.