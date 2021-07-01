Live music July 1-4: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

THURSDAY, JULY 1st

Malcom Salls / Firefly Manchester / 6pm

Jon-Paul Royer / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm

Joe McDonald / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm

Bird Friend / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30pm

MB Padfield / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7-10pm

FRIDAY, JULY 2nd

Pete Massa / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5-8pm

Jennifer Mitchell / Murphy’s Manchester / 5pm

Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door Salem / 7pm

Scofield Road / Auburn Pitts / 7:30pm

Howard Randall & Charlie Sawyer / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 3rd

Ralph Allen / T-Bones Concord / 6-8pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / K.C.’s Manchester / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6-8pm

Little Kings / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 7pm

Lee Ross / Peddler’s Daughter Nashua / 8pm

SUNDAY, JULY 4th

Duppy Conquerers / Smuttynose Salem / 12 noon

Chris Powers / Murphy’s Bedford / 4pm

BassTastic Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 5-8pm

The Continentals / Sea Shell Stage Hampton / 7pm and 8:30pm

Rob Pagnano / The Goat Portsmouth / 9pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Corey Rodrigues – July 9 at 7:30pm

Referred to as funny, endearing, edgy, quick, and exceptionally likeable when he is on the stage, Corey owns the crowd.

An Evening with The Spain Brothers – July 10 at 7:30pm

Liam and Mickey have now returned to performing as a duo, concentrating on original compositions as well as traditional and contemporary folk songs.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available

In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series Begins / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets only $10

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs / July 6-8

Peter Pan / July 13-15

The Scott Spradling Band / July 10 at 7:30pm

Performing hits by Billy Joel, Michael Buble, Earth Wind & Fire, Chicago, and more!

Other Featured Events:

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE – Wonder Woman 1984 / Friday, July 2 at Dusk

Greeley Park Bandshell / Part of the Nashua Summer Fun programming. CONCERT – “A Patriotic Concert in the Park” / Friday, July 2 from 7-8pm



Free concert for all ages – Abbie Griffin Park Merrimack (behind the town hall) / Sponsored by the Merrimack Concert Association

THEATRE – Prescott Park Arts Festival / www.prescottpark.org

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown / July 9 through August 15 at 7pm

COMEDY – Marc Scalia at Chunky’s Manchester / July 3 at 8:30pm

MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall Drive-In (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

EAGLEMANIA / July 3 at 3 pm and 6 pm