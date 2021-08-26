Live music Aug. 26-29: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th

Senie Hunt / Crown Tavern (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Mitchell / KC’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jakes / T-Bones (Derry) / 6pm

Chad LaMarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27th

Charlie Chronopoulos / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6-9pm

Jae Mannion / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Peter Poirier / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

Way Up South / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

Boss & the Sauce / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th

Sold Under Sin / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4-6pm

Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) 5:30pm

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Kaylee Fedemann / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 8pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th

Mark Lapointe / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Hank Osborne / Riverhouse Café (Milford) / 11am

The Honey Bees / Fletcher-Murphy Park (Concord) / 3pm

Studio Two (Beatles Tribute) / Bedford Village Common (Bedford) / 4pm

Chris Frag / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE (Eagles Tribute band) / September 16th at 7:30pm

UNDER THE STREETLAMP / October 1st at 7:30 pm

Under the Streetlamp delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from the American Radio Songbook.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

HIGH NOON: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm

Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

A Midsummer Night’s CEMETERY TOUR – August 26th / Pine Grove Cemetery

Pre-registration is required. Space is very limited! Join us for an interactive evening tour of the Pine Grove Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including James Adams Weston, Byron Chandler, Frank Pierce Carpenter, Chief of Police Michael J. Healy, inventor Nehemiah Bean and more! www.manchesterhistoric.org/events ’

2021/22 Season to be announced on social media on Labor Day!

18 theatre shows in 12 months!

Other Featured Events:

MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

THREE bands coming up this weekend indoors: THE BREAKERS , a Tom Petty tribute band, plays on Friday 8/27 . The Iconic band AIR SUPPLY has a nearly sold out show on Saturday 8/28 . Local guitar god and rocker GARY HOEY plays an early 7:00 show on Sunday 8/29 .

COMEDY: Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxnh.com

COMEDY OUT OF THE BOX – Thursday, August 26th at 7:30pm

Tiny Hands Productions presents the ongoing comedy series “Comedy Out of the ‘Box” at The Hatbox. Each month, talented comedians from around the Northeast come to the Capital City to make you think and make you laugh. Hosted by New Hampshire native Chad Blodgett – This month featuring Mike Bain, Mona Forgione, and Bill Douglas.

MOVIE: Wasserman Park (Merrimack) – Friday, August 27th at 7:30pm

FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF – Free Movie in the Park

MUSIC: Stark Park Concert Series – Sunday, August 29 th from 2-4pm



COMPAQ BIG BAND featuring vocalist Marina Evans

FESTIVAL: Gate City Brewfest & MUSIC FEST (Nashua) / http://www.gatecitybrewfestnh.com / Friday, August 27th