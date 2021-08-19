Live music Aug. 18-22: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th
- Jordan Quinn / Firefly Manchester / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead Merrimack / 6pm
- Joe Winslow / T-Bones Bedford / 6pm
- Rick Watson / Copper Door Bedford / 7pm
- Mike & John / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th
- Paul Lussier / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre Manchester / 5:30pm
- David Corson / T-Bones Concord / 6pm
- Trent Larrabee / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
- Those Randall Boys / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
- Eric Grant Band / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st
- Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 4-6pm
- Andrew North and the Rangers / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm
- Acoustic Moxie / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm
- Doug Thompson / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6pm
- Ken Clark Duo / Area 23 Concord / 8pm
- Two Towns / Derryfield Manchester / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd
- April Cushman / Riverhouse Café Milford / 11am
- Austin McCarthy / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 1pm
- Dub Boat / Sawbelly Exeter / 3pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s Bedford / 4pm
- Lara Herscovitch / Shaker Village Canterbury / 4pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets $10
- Cinderella / August 17-19
- Sleeping Beauty / August 24-26 (final show)
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26
- The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the Top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of six-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.
MAMMA MIA! / October 15-November 14
HOWIE MANDEL LIVE / October 21st
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY at The Rex: Kerri Louise – August 20th at 7:30pm
- Who can turn the world on with her smile? Mary Tyler Moore. But who can turn the world on with her hysterical stories, original humor, and boisterous characters? Kerri Louise. High-energy, commanding, and versatile. She just filmed the hit, new, stand-up show “Gotham Live” on AXS-TV. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women’s Entertainment Network to make her the star of her own reality show called “TWO FUNNY”. Howard Stern said, “She needs a sitcom!” Other guest appearances include… TV Guide’s “Stand-Up In Stilettos”, NBC’s “The Apprentice”, The Montel Show, Nickelodeon’s “Nick Mom Night Out”, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Access Hollywood”, ABC’s “The View” among many more.
HIGH NOON: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm
- Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
5th Annual GOLF TOURNAMENT Fundraiser / Candia Woods Golf Links
- POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER 27th due to rain – Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.
A Midsummer Night’s CEMETERY TOUR – August 26th / Pine Grove Cemetery
- Pre-registration is required. Space is very limited! Join us for an interactive evening tour of the Pine Grove Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including James Adams Weston, Byron Chandler, Frank Pierce Carpenter, Chief of Police Michael J. Healy, inventor Nehemiah Bean and more! www.manchesterhistoric.org/events
Other Featured Events:
- MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- KASHMIR / Saturday, August 21st / The Live Led Zeppelin Show was created by vocalist Jean Violet back in 2000. It has grown from the streets of New York City to now being one of the top Led Zeppelin Tribute bands touring nationally and internationally. Kashmir’s primary focus is capturing the live performance and raw energy of a Led Zeppelin show.
- COMEDY: Fulchino Vineyard (Hollis) / www.fulchinovineyard.com
- COMEDY UNCORKED / Friday, August 20th / 3 Great Headliners! Johnny Pizzi, Mitch Stinson & Frank Santorelli
- MUSIC: Stark Park Concert Series – Saturday, August 21st from 4-5pm
- POPS IN THE PARK with the Symphony NH Brass Quintet
- FESTIVAL: Market Days (Concord) / www.marketdaysfestival.com
- Enjoy the return of this FREE three-day street festival right on Main Street in downtown Concord. There will be live entertainment, delicious food, and fantastic shopping each day from 10:00 am – 10:00 pm.
- BINGO: Chunky’s (Manchester & Nashua) / www.chunkys.com
- THEATRE CANDY BINGO / Sunday, August 22nd at 6:30pm
- MUSIC: Londonderry Old Home Days / Find the event on Facebook
- BATTLE OF THE BANDS / Thursday, August 19th from 6-9pm / Londonderry Town Common