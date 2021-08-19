Live music Aug. 18-22: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19th

Jordan Quinn / Firefly Manchester / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead Merrimack / 6pm

Joe Winslow / T-Bones Bedford / 6pm

Rick Watson / Copper Door Bedford / 7pm

Mike & John / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th

Paul Lussier / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre Manchester / 5:30pm

David Corson / T-Bones Concord / 6pm

Trent Larrabee / To Share Brewing Company Manchester / 6:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

Those Randall Boys / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

Eric Grant Band / Murphy’s Manchester / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21st

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 4-6pm

Andrew North and the Rangers / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Acoustic Moxie / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm

Doug Thompson / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6pm

Ken Clark Duo / Area 23 Concord / 8pm

Two Towns / Derryfield Manchester / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22nd

April Cushman / Riverhouse Café Milford / 11am

Austin McCarthy / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 1pm

Dub Boat / Sawbelly Exeter / 3pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s Bedford / 4pm

Lara Herscovitch / Shaker Village Canterbury / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets $10

Cinderella / August 17-19

Sleeping Beauty / August 24-26 (final show)

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the Top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of six-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

MAMMA MIA! / October 15-November 14

HOWIE MANDEL LIVE / October 21st

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY at The Rex: Kerri Louise – August 20th at 7:30pm

Who can turn the world on with her smile? Mary Tyler Moore. But who can turn the world on with her hysterical stories, original humor, and boisterous characters? Kerri Louise. High-energy, commanding, and versatile. She just filmed the hit, new, stand-up show “Gotham Live” on AXS-TV. NBC took Kerri all the way to the finals in the show Last Comic Standing. Her performance on that show prompted The Women’s Entertainment Network to make her the star of her own reality show called “TWO FUNNY”. Howard Stern said, “She needs a sitcom!” Other guest appearances include… TV Guide’s “Stand-Up In Stilettos”, NBC’s “The Apprentice”, The Montel Show, Nickelodeon’s “Nick Mom Night Out”, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Access Hollywood”, ABC’s “The View” among many more.

HIGH NOON: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd/Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm

Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

5th Annual GOLF TOURNAMENT Fundraiser / Candia Woods Golf Links

POSTPONED TO SEPTEMBER 27th due to rain – Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.

A Midsummer Night’s CEMETERY TOUR – August 26th / Pine Grove Cemetery

Pre-registration is required. Space is very limited! Join us for an interactive evening tour of the Pine Grove Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including James Adams Weston, Byron Chandler, Frank Pierce Carpenter, Chief of Police Michael J. Healy, inventor Nehemiah Bean and more! www.manchesterhistoric.org/events

Other Featured Events:

MUSIC: Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

KASHMIR / Saturday, August 21 st / The Live Led Zeppelin Show was created by vocalist Jean Violet back in 2000. It has grown from the streets of New York City to now being one of the top Led Zeppelin Tribute bands touring nationally and internationally. Kashmir’s primary focus is capturing the live performance and raw energy of a Led Zeppelin show.

COMEDY: Fulchino Vineyard (Hollis) / www.fulchinovineyard.com

COMEDY UNCORKED / Friday, August 20 th / 3 Great Headliners! Johnny Pizzi, Mitch Stinson & Frank Santorelli

MUSIC: Stark Park Concert Series – Saturday, August 21 st from 4-5pm

POPS IN THE PARK with the Symphony NH Brass Quintet

FESTIVAL: Market Days (Concord) / www.marketdaysfestival.com