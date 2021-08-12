Live music Aug. 12-15: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th
- Dan Blakeslee & the Calabash Club / Currier Manchester / 5pm
- D-Comp / Murphy’s Manchester / 5:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Firefly Manchester / 6pm
- Corinna Savlen / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6pm
- Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub Milford / 8pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th
- John Chouinard / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5pm
- Sean Coleman / T-Bones Hudson / 6pm
- Eric Lindberg & Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery / 6pm
- Nicole Knox Murphy / Granite Tapas Hooksett / 7pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Murphy’s Bedford / 7:30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 3-5pm
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30pm
- Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm
- Ken Budka / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm
- Matt Bergeron / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 7pm
- Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 15th
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door Bedford / 11am
- Ryan Williamson / Riverhouse Milford / 11am
- Amanda Adams / Sunfox Farm Canterbury / 1pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Manchester / 4pm
- BassTastic Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets $10
- Rapunzel / August 10-12
- Cinderella / August 17-19
- Sleeping Beauty / August 24-26 (final show)
SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27th at 7pm
- VERY FEW SEATS LEFT!
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26
- The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Drew Dunn & Friends! – August 13th at 7:30pm
- Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival.
Movies for a Cause – Check out www.rextheatre.org for titles and more!
High Noon: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm
- Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.
A Midsummer Night’s Cemetery Tour – August 26th / Pine Grove Cemetery
- Pre-registration is required. Space is very limited! Join us for an interactive evening tour of the Pine Grove Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including Frank Carpenter and inventor Nehemiah Bean. www.manchesterhistoric.org/events
AUDITIONS ANNOUNCED for FALL SHOWS (Youth, Teens, Adults – All are welcome). Visit www.majestictheatre.net for information.
Other Featured Events:
- MUSIC: Symphony NH – Americana Brass Quintet / Sat. August 14th at 3pm
- Held at Beaver Brook Association (117 Ridge Road, Hollis) Americana Brass Quintet will perform, and the gardens will be open before the concert.
- Tickets at www.beaverbrook.org. Recommended to bringing chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner
- COMEDY: Christine Hurley / Thursday, August 12th at 6:30pm
- Join us at 6:30pm for cocktail hour in the Vineyard Ballroom & on the Terrace, performance begins at 7:30pm. www.labellewinery.com
- MUSIC: Stark Park Concerts – Manchester / Sun. August 15th from 2-4pm
- The Ultimate Billy Joel Tribute Band with Ben Eramo as pianist and lead vocalist. Stark Park Bandstand (600 Block of River Road, Manchester) FREE concert. www.starkpark.com
- MOVIES: Free Movies in the Park (starts at dusk)
- Beauty and the Beast – Wasserman Park (Merrimack) / Fri. August 13th
- Jumanji: The Next Level – Greeley Park (Nashua) / Fri. August 13th
- IMPROV: • Queen City Improv – Thurs. August 12th at 7:30pm
- Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? www.hatboxnh.com