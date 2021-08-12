Live music Aug. 12-15: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

Dan Blakeslee & the Calabash Club / Currier Manchester / 5pm

D-Comp / Murphy’s Manchester / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Firefly Manchester / 6pm

Corinna Savlen / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6pm

Blues Therapy / Stonecutters Pub Milford / 8pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13th

John Chouinard / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones Hudson / 6pm

Eric Lindberg & Brad Myrick / Backyard Brewery / 6pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / Granite Tapas Hooksett / 7pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Murphy’s Bedford / 7:30pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14th

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks Manchester / 3-5pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30pm

Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6-9pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / Molly’s Tavern New Boston / 7pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15th

Steve Aubert / Copper Door Bedford / 11am

Ryan Williamson / Riverhouse Milford / 11am

Amanda Adams / Sunfox Farm Canterbury / 1pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Manchester / 4pm

BassTastic Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Children’s Summer Series / Shows at 10am and 6:30pm / Tickets $10

Rapunzel / August 10-12

Cinderella / August 17-19

Sleeping Beauty / August 24-26 (final show)

SETH MEYERS (LIVE) / August 27th at 7pm

VERY FEW SEATS LEFT!

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT: A Tribute to Whitney Houston / September 10-26

The only artist to chart 7 consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. A solo artist with 8 consecutive multi-platinum albums and a movie soundtrack ranking in the top 5 biggest-selling albums of all-time! The Palace Artistic Team has created a night to celebrate the music of 6-time Grammy Award winning artist, Whitney Houston.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at The Rex: Drew Dunn & Friends! – August 13th at 7:30pm

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. He has been featured in comedy festivals across the country including the Johnny Carson Great American Comedy Festival as well as being named “Best of the Fest” in the 2017 Burbank Comedy Festival.

Movies for a Cause – Check out www.rextheatre.org for titles and more!

High Noon: Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock – August 28th at 7:30pm

Join us on a journey back to a golden age of live music, and experience once again the raw power of all your favorite anthems from the founding fathers of Southern rock.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities still available. All proceeds benefit future Majestic Theatre programs.

A Midsummer Night’s Cemetery Tour – August 26th / Pine Grove Cemetery

Pre-registration is required. Space is very limited! Join us for an interactive evening tour of the Pine Grove Cemetery. Partnering with the Majestic Theatre, live actors will engage guests in the telling of first-person accounts of some of Manchester’s most prominent citizens, including Frank Carpenter and inventor Nehemiah Bean. www.manchesterhistoric.org/events

AUDITIONS ANNOUNCED for FALL SHOWS (Youth, Teens, Adults – All are welcome). Visit www.majestictheatre.net for information.

Other Featured Events:

MUSIC: Symphony NH – Americana Brass Quintet / Sat. August 14th at 3pm

Held at Beaver Brook Association (117 Ridge Road, Hollis) Americana Brass Quintet will perform, and the gardens will be open before the concert. Tickets at www.beaverbrook.org . Recommended to bringing chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner



