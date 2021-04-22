Live music April 22-25: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
- Lewis Goodwin / Cheers Concord / 5-8 p.m.
- Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Nicole Knox Murphy / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6 p.m.
- Mike Forgette / The Goat Manchester – NOW OPEN! / 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
- Tim Kierstead / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Reverend Mike and Crazy Steve / Area 23 Concord / 7 p.m.
- Jessica Olson / Derryfield Manchester / 7:30-11 p.m.
- Martin and Kelly / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
- A Living Wage / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
- South Side Tavern / Cox Karoake with George Cox / 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
- Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn Londonderry (Tales & Ales) / 4-7 p.m.
- Chad Verbeck / Luk’s Hudson / 5 p.m.
- Paul Gormley / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30 p.m.
- Andrew Geano / The Foundry Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Eric Grant / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
- Jon Ross Trio / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
- Copper Door Brunch at 11 a.m.: Marc Apostolides in Bedford / Phil Jakes in Salem
- Bob Pratte / Village Trestle Goffstown / 3:30 p.m.
- Dave Graham / Flannel Tavern Chichester / 4 p.m.
- One Big Soul Blues Jam / Open Mic Night / Strange Brew Manchester / 7pm
- Manchester’s longest-running Blues Jam. Come and join the band. Full backline provided
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
The British Rock Experience (Virtual) / Fri. April 23 at 7 p.m.
An original musical production by Artistic Director Carl Rajotte, British Invasion pays tribute to the best musical influences and singers from across the pond! Featuring singers and dancers, this show will honor the legends that invaded the United States in the 60s straight through to the performers they have influenced and have had success in the United States today! See the Palace Theatre’s theatrical interpretation of this influential musical trip! Featuring music from The Beatles, David Bowie, The Animals, The Kinks, The Police, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Adele and many many more…
Palace Teen Apprentice Co. / Cabaret – I Hope I Get It / Fri. April 30 at 7 p.m.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
NH Ukeladies & Friends – Sun. May 2 at 3 p.m. / Virtual-Person
A fun group of ukelele-playing ladies, playing standards and hits. Join us for this concert of fun and energetic tunes!
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Check out their lineup of shows for June 2021 and beyond!
Other Featured Events:
- Open Mic Comedy Night
- Every Thursday at Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
- Mr. Aaron’s Musical Adventure / Saturday April 24 at 3 p.m. / Virtual Event
- Join award-winning musician Mr. Aaron on an interactive musical journey! We’ll sing, dance, and imagine our way through fun story songs and dance jams. Recently awarded “Best Children’s Performer” from New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron never fails to delight audiences of all ages. Kids and grown-ups alike dance and laugh along to hits from his latest release, “Intergalactic Music Spectacular”, pop favorites, kids classics, and much more!
- FREE TICKETS available at stockbridgetheatre.showare.com
- Direct Link to the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl6vWe31EdY
- Comedy at Chunky’s Manchester
- Dave Russo / April 23 & 24 at 8 p.m. / chunkys.com
-
- Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic
- a weekly variety show Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 27 is Valerie VonVice, Mistress of Burlesque / Hosted by Drag Queen Veronica LaForce
- Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557 / madears603.com
- Tupelo Music Hall (Londonderry) announces its 2021 Drive-In Schedule
- Shows start April 30 / tickets available now / tupelohall.com