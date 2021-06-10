Live music (and more): Who’s playing where in and around Manchester June 10-13

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10th

Justin Jordan / Murphy’s Bedford / 5:30-9pm

Mugsy Duo / Derryfield Manchester / 6-9:30pm

Open Mic Jam / Auburn Pitts / 6:30 p.m.

MB Padfield / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 7pm

Mike Moore & Steve Kelly Duo / Game Changer Londonderry / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 11th

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s Manchester / 5:30-9pm

Austin McCarthy / KC’s Manchester / 6pm

Chad Verbeck / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6pm

Country Night with Jake Hunsinger / To Share Brewing Co. Manchester / 6:30pm

Ralph Allen / Cactus Jack’s Manchester / 6-8pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 12th

Amanda Cote / Firefly Manchester / 5pm

Acoustic Moxie / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm

Jesse Rutstein / T-Bones Hudson / 6-8pm

Rebecca Turmel / T-Bones Bedford / 6-8pm

Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

Nicky Goulakas / The Peddler’s Daughter Nashua / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 13th

Nate Comp / Copper Door Bedford / 11a-2pm

Matt Bergeron / Molly’s New Boston / 1pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / The Bar Hudson / 2pm

Bob Pratte with Michelle Lamontagne / Village Trestle Goffstown / 3:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

James and the Giant Peach Jr. / June 11 at 7pm – June 12 at 12 noon

Performed by the Palace Youth Theatre (student actors grades 2-12)

Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story – the musical follows a boy named James who discovers a magic potion that grows a giant peach, which he takes on a journey across the ocean with a group of singing insects.

Xanadu Jr. / June 17, 18, at 7:30pm

Performed by the Palace Teen Apprentice Company (student actors ages 12-18)

The Uptown Boys / June 19th & 20th

Pippin / June 25 & 26 at 7:30pm

Performed by the Palace Teen Company (student actors ages 12-18)

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The sudden realization of their mortality affects them all, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available

In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy!

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th

Tony’s streetwise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit.

No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th

The No Shoes Nation Band recreates a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love.

Other Featured Events:

MUSIC – La Belle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com

CA$H ONLY: JAMMIN’ ON JOHNNY CASH / June 11th at 7:30pm

All fans of The Man In Black, the Buckwright Brothers decided to put their passion for Cash’s music on the road. Individually, the have shared the stage with dozens of country music performers. The result is Ca$h Only – an ultra-entertaining performance of Cash’s legendary tunes, sometimes rocked up a bit but always performed with the passion and spirit the music deserves by some good ol’ hillbilly brothers.

Kenny Rogerson / Friday, June 11th and 12th at 8pm

MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

BRITISH INVASION YEARS / June 12th at 1pm and 4pm

The British Invasion Years: More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire 60s British Invasion era with music from BOTH sides of the Atlantic, and is three acts in one: The first act includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Manfred Mann and many others. The American Response follows, with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, The Turtles, Paul Revere & The Raiders, to name just a few.