Live entertainment report for April 16-18

New Feature alert!

Starting this week we’ll be bringing you a weekly round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester. This feature is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert’s Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, see his contact info at the end of the story and send it along for consideration.

[Editor’s note: Although today is Friday, you can look for this feature every Thursday on the Ink Link starting next week]

FRIDAY, APRIL 16th

Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins / Foundry Manchester / 6 p.m.

Clint LaPointe / Derryfield Manchester / 7:30-11 p.m.

Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

David Rousseau / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.

Cox Karaoke with George Cox / South Side Tavern Manchester / 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17th

Dave Zangri / Homestead Merrimack / 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Gardner Berry / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6 p.m.

Mark LaPointe / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6-9 p.m.

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 8-11 p.m.

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.

Becca Myari / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18th

Copper Door Brunch at 11 a.m.: Steve Aubert in Bedford / Nate Comp in Salem

Gabby Martin / Cheers Concord / 5-9 p.m.

Eric Chase / Hermanos Concord / 6:30 p.m.

One Big Soul Blues Jam / Open Mic Night / Strange Brew Manchester / 7 p.m. Manchester’s longest-running Blues Jam. Come and join the band. Full backline provided



Other Events:

Comedy at Chunky’s Manchester

Mark Riley / April 16 & 17 at 8 p.m. / chunkys.com



Dinner & a Comedy Show at LaBelle Winery Amherst

Steve Sweeney – Saturday, April 17 t at 6 p.m. / labellewinery.com



Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic

a weekly variety show Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 is NH Funny Girl “Mona” Hosted by Drag Queen “Mizery” / Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557

Fisher Cats are back – tickets to upcoming games at nhfishercats.com

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

Tom Paxton and The DonJuans (Virtual) – Fri. April 16th at 8 p.m.

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and folk icon, Tom Paxton, teams up with the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter duo The Don Juans – Don Henry & Jon Vezner.

Collectively, their songs have been covered by: Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Janis Ian, Kathy Mattea, John Denver, Faith Hill, B.J. Thomas, Blake Shelton, Peter, Paul & Mary and Bob Dylan… just to name a few! Within days of writing and playing together, they knew they were onto something. Now they’re taking it on the road! Tom on guitar/vocals/stories Don on guitar/vocals/uke/banjo/grins Jon on piano/vocals/guitar/uke/kitchen sink.!

Virtual shows continue every Friday night / palacetheatre.org

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

The Majestic Piano Men Broadway Edition – Sun. April 18 at 3 p.m.

ONLY VIRTUAL TICKETS LEFT

Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith and Rob as they tackle BROADWAY and play your favorites “tag team” style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.

NH Ukeladies & Friends – Sun. May 2 at 3 p.m. / Virtual-Person

A fun goup of ukelele-playing ladies, playing standards and hits. Join us for this concert of fun and energetic tunes!

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

More and more events added to the site – starting in June 2021 through Fall

⇒ Send your entertainment events for consideration to robertdmusic@gmail.com

A. Robert Dionne is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Majestic Theatre and Administrator to Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. For over 90 combined years The Majestic and Ted Herbert’s has been providing arts opportunities, for all ages, ‘FOR AND BY THE COMMUNITY’.

Ted Herbert’s is excited to provide lessons for all instruments, all abilities, and all ages as well as quality rentals of band and orchestra instruments from their location at 880 Page Street in Manchester. More information at www.tedherbert.com www.majestictheatre.net or call (603)669-7469