Live entertainment report for April 16-18

New Feature alert!
Starting this week we’ll be bringing you a weekly round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester. This feature is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert’s Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, see his contact info at the end of the story and send it along for consideration.
[Editor’s note: Although today is Friday, you can look for this feature every Thursday on the Ink Link starting next week]
FRIDAY, APRIL 16th
- Karen Grenier / Backyard Brewery Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Dwayne Haggins / Foundry Manchester / 6 p.m.
- Clint LaPointe / Derryfield Manchester / 7:30-11 p.m.
- Nick Drouin / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
- David Rousseau / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
- Cox Karaoke with George Cox / South Side Tavern Manchester / 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17th
- Dave Zangri / Homestead Merrimack / 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Gardner Berry / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6 p.m.
- Mark LaPointe / Coach Stop Londonderry / 6-9 p.m.
- Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 8-11 p.m.
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8 p.m.
- Becca Myari / Strange Brew Manchester / 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18th
- Copper Door Brunch at 11 a.m.: Steve Aubert in Bedford / Nate Comp in Salem
- Gabby Martin / Cheers Concord / 5-9 p.m.
- Eric Chase / Hermanos Concord / 6:30 p.m.
- One Big Soul Blues Jam / Open Mic Night / Strange Brew Manchester / 7 p.m.
- Manchester’s longest-running Blues Jam. Come and join the band. Full backline provided
Other Events:
- Comedy at Chunky’s Manchester
- Mark Riley / April 16 & 17 at 8 p.m. / chunkys.com
- Dinner & a Comedy Show at LaBelle Winery Amherst
- Steve Sweeney – Saturday, April 17t at 6 p.m. / labellewinery.com
- Madear’s in Pembroke – Sin-A-Magic
- a weekly variety show Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 20 is NH Funny Girl “Mona” Hosted by Drag Queen “Mizery” / Reservations recommended: 603-210-5557
- Fisher Cats are back – tickets to upcoming games at nhfishercats.com
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
Tom Paxton and The DonJuans (Virtual) – Fri. April 16th at 8 p.m.
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and folk icon, Tom Paxton, teams up with the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter duo The Don Juans – Don Henry & Jon Vezner.
Collectively, their songs have been covered by: Harry Belafonte, John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, Janis Ian, Kathy Mattea, John Denver, Faith Hill, B.J. Thomas, Blake Shelton, Peter, Paul & Mary and Bob Dylan… just to name a few! Within days of writing and playing together, they knew they were onto something. Now they’re taking it on the road! Tom on guitar/vocals/stories Don on guitar/vocals/uke/banjo/grins Jon on piano/vocals/guitar/uke/kitchen sink.!
Virtual shows continue every Friday night / palacetheatre.org
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
The Majestic Piano Men Broadway Edition – Sun. April 18 at 3 p.m.
ONLY VIRTUAL TICKETS LEFT
Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith and Rob as they tackle BROADWAY and play your favorites “tag team” style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.
NH Ukeladies & Friends – Sun. May 2 at 3 p.m. / Virtual-Person
A fun goup of ukelele-playing ladies, playing standards and hits. Join us for this concert of fun and energetic tunes!
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
More and more events added to the site – starting in June 2021 through Fall