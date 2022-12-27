‘Little Women’ the musical to hit the Palace Stage March 3-19

MANCHESTER, NH – The broadway musical adaptation of the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” will be presented by the Palace professional players March 3-19.

The announcement, made Tuesday, highlights this season’s To Be Announced show, which follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March. Taking the advice of friend Professor Bhaer, aspiring writer Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.

The powerful musical score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache, and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Tickets for this classic “coming of age” story are on sale via the Palace Theatre’s website.