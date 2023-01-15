Little Green newspaper awarded $5K toward new computers thanks to Manchester Rotary Club

In the past few years, however, significant problems have emerged with our technology, which is why I am writing to seek your help. Our old Apple computers aged and needed replacement. Our newspaper staff now has to use non–Apple computers which are not favorable for designing the newspaper. It is very difficult to transfer work from one computer to another, and in the process of trying to save our work, pages often get lost. The loss of even one page is detrimental because that page must be re–done, and the extra work inevitably delays the entire newspaper. Also, we are unable to work collaboratively or in real–time as we could previously with Apple computers. Of further concern, the computers we need are used by other classes at Central, which results in limited access for newspaper staff. Editors already have to spend so much time deploying workarounds to save work and share files, and limited access to the lab compounds those challenges. As the computers are used by others, our work also is not secure and even an inadvertent mistake by another user can lead to hours of work getting lost or damaged. Simply put, we lack the right technology to get the job done.

Student journalism is a proud tradition at Central and one that we hope will continue for years to come. At The Little Green we have a can–do attitude. We know, however, that with current Apple computers, The Little Green can do much more. With appropriate modern technology we will be able to efficiently complete the newspaper. This efficiency will allow students to focus on content, developing the stories and printing the news that matters to Central and our Manchester community.