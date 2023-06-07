Little Green legend passes away at 75

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester has lost a high school sports icon.

On May 30, Manchester Central alumnus Richard Joseph Fuller, better known as Dick, passed away at his home in Arkansas at the age of 75. Fuller was a key part of the 1966 state championship-winning Little Green football team, later earning induction into the Manchester Football Hall of Fame, the Central High School Football Hall of Fame and the Manchester Historical Society Hall of Fame.

He had 50 touchdowns during his tenure as a running back with the Little Green while also playing basketball and baseball according to Dr. Michael Murphy, who was the quarterback for that championship winning team in ’66.

“He was just a special talent, not just running the ball, but playing safety and punting. He was a man among boys,” said Murphy.

Off the field and after his career ended, Murphy noted that Fuller had a kind soul.

“Ridiculously humble, you’d never know that he was the guy he was,” said Murphy. “Even when I saw him a few weeks ago, he said that he was just a good player on a team of good players. He would never acknowledge that, he was certainly special.”

After his time in Manchester, Fuller went on to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks in college, later coaching high school football in Greenland, Arkansas. He also was a manager at several stores in Arkansas.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Christina Mussman.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Fuller of the home; son, Jeremy Fuller and wife, Svetlana; two grandsons: Josef and Kristoff Fuller; two sisters: Barbara Hart and husband, Ken; Karen Giotas and husband, John, both of Manchester, N.H., and two nephews and two great-nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for later this month in June in Arkansas. Online condolences can be sent to www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.