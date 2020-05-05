List of COVID-19 relief: Manchester allocated $2.6M, Harts Location $1,038

CONCORD, NH — Manchester has been allocated $2,615,772 from the $40 million Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday for COVID-19-related expenses from the CARES Act the state received.

Based on population, Nashua was allocated $2,092,948, Berlin $246,795 and Harts Location as the smallest listed town at $1,038.

Additional information including the Coronavirus Relief Fund Payments to Local Governments Program Overview and Guidance, Reimbursement Request Form and Grant Agreement are available at www.goferr.nh.gov/cares-act/municipal-county-payments.

CARES Act “Flex” Funds Disbursement to Local Governments Overview