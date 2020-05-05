List of COVID-19 relief: Manchester allocated $2.6M, Harts Location $1,038

CONCORD, NH — Manchester has been allocated $2,615,772 from the $40 million Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday for COVID-19-related expenses from the CARES Act the state received.
Based on population, Nashua was allocated $2,092,948, Berlin $246,795 and Harts Location as the smallest listed town at $1,038.
Additional information including the Coronavirus Relief Fund Payments to Local Governments Program Overview and Guidance, Reimbursement Request Form and Grant Agreement are available at www.goferr.nh.gov/cares-act/municipal-county-payments.
CARES Act “Flex” Funds Disbursement to Local Governments Overview
- The Governor has authorized the allocation and expenditure of $32 million to municipalities, and $8 million to counties, to cover COVID-19-related expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.
- These amounts are based on actual and estimated expense data provided by municipalities and counties.
- The allocations have been made available to all municipalities/counties based on 2018 population figures from the Office of Strategic Initiatives.
- Local governments must submit reimbursement requests to GOFERR by email (using a form created by GOFERR), including expense details/explanations, estimates, if applicable, and supporting documentation.
- GOFERR will only accept reimbursement requests in May, July, and September, as follows:
- By June 1, 2020, for expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020.
- By July 15, 2020, for expenses incurred from May 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020.
- By September 15, 2020, for expenses incurred from July 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020.
- GOFERR will make every effort to issue all checks within 30 days after receipt of the request.
- Local governments will only be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses actually incurred, but only up to the amounts allocated based on population figures. No local government can receive total reimbursements exceeding its allocated amount.
- For example, if $100,000 was allocated to municipality A, municipality A could not be reimbursed for eligible expenses totaling more than $100,000, even if Municipality A’s eligible expenses from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020 amount to $200,000. In addition, if municipality A incurs $90,000 of eligible expenses from March 1, 2020 to April 30, 2020, municipality A would be reimbursed $90,000 in May, but only up to $10,000 in July and/or September, depending on if and when municipality A incurs additional expenses.
- In September, local governments will be required to estimate the additional COVID-19-related expenses they will incur through December 31, 2020. GOFERR will use this information in considering whether further relief might be needed after August 31, 2020.
- Any amount allocated that exceeds the eligible expenses submitted for reimbursement by a local government from March 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, will, after August 31, 2020, lapse back to the State for other disbursement.