Lightning strikes tree on Boynton Street, travels to house causing fire

MANCHESTER, NH – Just before 6 p.m. a lightning strike caused a fire at at a home on Boyton Street.

Companies were dispatched to 370 Boynton Street where smoke was showing from the eves of the building and multiple areas of the soffits and roof structure. Companies advanced hose lines to the interior second floor and located a scuttle opening. Crews were able to gain access to the attic utilizing a ladder to extinguish the fire quickly.

Truck companies cut multiple holes in the roof and gable end wall to assist in fire control and ventilation of the attic. Lightning had apparently struck a 50-foot oak tree that was within 15 feet of the structure and traveled to the building entering the attic space causing multiple areas of fire, including a closet in a second floor bedroom.

The fire was brought under control within 27 minutes of dispatch and all companies were cleared shortly after. The owners of the property were not home at time of the incident.

Gaining access to the attic can be challenging and take a little time to accomplish. Occupants were displaced and are staying with family members.

Fire Cause: Natural cause, lightning strike.

Estimated Dollar Loss: $50,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx