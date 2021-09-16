Lightning strikes chimney on Forest Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A lightning strike caused about $20,000 in damages to a home on Forest Street Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. crews were dispatched to a report of a lightning strike in the area of Sylvester and Avon streets on the city’s West Side. Upon arrival, they were directed to 98 Forest St. where a direct lightning strike had destroyed the chimney above the roof. A 3-foot by 3-foot hole was left in the roof adjacent to the chimney. There was no fire found by firefighters.

Fire companies had to work under heavy rain conditions with continued lightning and thunder.