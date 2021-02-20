Lifting up young voices: Applications open for 2021 NH Teen Poet Laureate

Poetry never dissipated. We simply needed Amanda Gorman to remind us of the beauty that becomes when inspiration, intellect and instinct intersect. In a few impactful moments Gorman, who was named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States gripped the nation with her transcendent prose, and pangs of resonance echoed within our souls reminding us of the longstanding truth that the dispersing of darkness begins with a glimmer of light.

In an effort to amplify the voices of those young poets who, like Gorman, will show us the way forward, the NH State Council on the Arts is accepting applications for the selection of its 2021-22 NH Teen Laureate sponsored by PSNH and The Poetry Society of NH

The NH Teen Poet Laureate (NHTPL) is an honorary one-year position held by a NH high school student who has shown a dedication to and excellence in writing, and who demonstrates the enthusiasm to share it with the public. The NHTPL serves as an ambassador who will heighten the visibility and value of poetry by and for young people in New Hampshire. Submisson deadline is June 1, 2021.

New Hampshire’s first Teen Poet Laureate was Ella McGrail, who was appointed in 2017.

To be eligible the student must be:

A resident of the state of NH

In 9th-12th grade as of September of the year the position begins. The student may graduate before the appointment ends on August 31.

Contact Poetry Society of NH Vice President Jimmy Pappas at jpappas235@gmail.com if you would like to be a part of the program or learn more here.